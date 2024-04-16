"Was expecting the set to be quite bigger": Caitlin Clark pokes fun at Michael Che while spilling more beans on SNL appearance

Caitlin Clark is inarguably the biggest sensation in America right now. From revolutionizing women’s basketball, Clark has ice in her veins when she steps on the basketball court. Clark has a nerve for big stage and perhaps that is why she expected the SNL set to be bigger.

Recently, the basketball sensation from Iowa made a guest appearance on an episode of Saturday Night Live. She was joined by Michael Che and Colin Jost on the set. After Che made jokes about women’s basketball and Iowa choosing to retire Clark’s jersey, Caitlin Clark did not shy away from making fun of Che.

After getting drafted No.1 by the Indiana Fever in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Clark gave her impression of the set of SNL. The NCAA star said that while the experience was super fun for her, she also expected the set to be bigger than what she witnessed.

“It was super fun. I got there, flew right from LA, went to the set. Was expecting the set to be quite bigger,” Clark said.

Clark has ice in her veins when it comes to facing her opponents on the basketball court. However, she admitted that despite several rehearsals, she was nervous at the thought of appearing before the camera.

Clark has been a fan of the show since her childhood and it was a big opportunity for her to meet the cast and get out some ruthless jokes on Che. Now the Indiana Fever star, Caitlin Clark also thanked all the previous WNBA stars who had an impact on her and revolutionized women’s basketball.

Caitlin Clark selected by Indiana Fever in 2024 WNBA Draft

This year’s WNBA draft was perhaps the biggest one in the WNBA history. As expected, the Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark was selected at No. 1 by the Indiana Fever in the 2024 Draft. Cameron Brink from Stanford went second in the draft pick and was selected by the Los Angeles Sparks.

Clark made history on her draft night, just with her dress. Caitlin Clark became the first and the only player in the NBA and WNBA to be dressed by Prada for the draft night.

Expand Tweet

A few other big names from the draft like Kamilla Cardoso from South Carolina and Angel Reese from LSU were selected No. 3 and No. 7 by the Chicago Sky. The draft makes the Sky one of the most dangerous teams in the league.

Expand Tweet

Clark signed a four-year / $338,056 rookie contract with the Indiana Fever. The contract will pay her $76,535 in her first year, and $78,066 in her second year. The salary goes up to $85,873 in the third year and reaches $97,582 in the fourth year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback