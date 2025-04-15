Who did Chicago Sky select in the 2025 WNBA Draft? Closer look at Angel Reese's newest teammates

The Chicago Sky reloaded their roster for the upcoming WNBA season with a number of selections at the 2025 Rookie Draft on Monday in New York.

They selected four players from the rookie pool, who they look to partner with the team's holdovers, led by All-Star forward Angel Reese, as they try to bounce back after missing the playoffs for the first time in six seasons last time around.

Let's take a look at who the Sky selected in this year's WNBA Draft.

Players picked by the Chicago Sky at the 2025 WNBA Draft

Ajša Sivka (10th pick, forward, Slovenia)

The Chicago Sky used their first pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft to select Slovenian forward Ajša Sivka at No. 10. At 6-4, Sivka, who turns 20 in November, combines size and shooting skills to shore up the team's front court should the team decide to play her this season.

She recently suited up for Tarbes Gespe Bigorre in the French league, where she averaged 8.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.3 steals while shooting 35.6% from 3-point territory.

Sivka participated in the Nike Hoop Summit last year and was a staple in the Slovenian youth squad. In the 2023 FIBA U18 Women's European Championship, she averaged 15.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.4 steals to lead the national team to its first-ever title in the event while earning MVP honors along the way.

Hailey Van Lith (11th pick, guard, TCU)

In a draft day eve deal, the Sky acquired the No. 11 pick from Minnesota in exchange for Chicago's first-round pick in 2026 and the Lynx extinguishing its right to swap 2026 first-right picks with the Sky, which they got last year.

The Sky then used the pick to select TCU standout Hailey Van Lith.

In Van Lith, the Chicago Sky got a heady guard who is coming off an eventful season for the Horned Frogs, helping the team reach the Elite Eight for the first time in the recent NCAA Tournament. In her lone season at TCU, she compiled averages of 17.9 points, 5.4 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 38 games.

With the Chicago Sky, Van Lith is reunited with Reese, who she played with at LSU before she moved to TCU. Apart from LSU and TCU, she also saw action for Louisville in her first three years in college.

Maddy Westbeld (Second round/16th overall, forward, Notre Dame)

In the second round, and 16th overall, the Chicago Sky selected forward Maddy Westbeld. She played five seasons for the Fighting Irish, finishing with career averages of 12.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 1 block in 141 games.

She will be bringing to the Sky a mature playing mindset as well as rugged all-around skills.

Aicha Coulibaly (Second round/22nd overall, guard Texas A&M)

The final selection of the Sky was Aicha Coulibaly, a senior guard out of Texas A&M. Her final collegiate year was cut short by a leg injury, and she finished her college run with averages of 13.3 points and 5.4 rebounds.

In Chicago, she looks to showcase her athleticism and ability to finish at the rim.

