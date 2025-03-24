Who is Jillian Alleyne? All you need to know about Indiana Fever's newest addition

The Indiana Fever added Jillian Alleyne to a training camp contract. The team announced Monday.

Here is everything to know about the Indiana Fever's latest edition.

Alleyne is a former WNBA player who was drafted 20th overall by the Phoenix Mercury in the second round of the 2016 WNBA draft and plays the center position. She was drafted out of Oregon where she spent four years.

Alleyne had an impressive career in college basketball, averaging 17.9 points, 14.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game. She also won several awards like Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and Pac-12 Co-Player of the Year in 2015-16. She was also an All-Pac-12 honoree in three out of four years.

Despite a stellar college career, her draft stock plummeted after she suffered an ACL injury in her senior year. Jillian Alleyne's professional career took a big hit after she was waived by teams without being given any opportunity to play.

Finally, in 2019, the Minnesota Lynx brought her back after having initially waived her. She played only five games in the season. After the 2019 season, Alleyne had to wait for two more years before had another opportunity in the WNBA. She played two games for the Washington Mystics in the 2021 season.

In the years that Jillian Alleyne wasn't playing in the WNBA, she took her talents overseas. At the beginning of her overseas career, she played most of her games in Israel for different teams including Elitzur Ramla and Hapoel Rishon LeZion.

In the last few years, Alleyne has been playing in Turkish Super League. Since 2024, she has been playing for Tarsus Belediyesi Mersin. This season, she averaged 18.6 points, 13.8 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game.

Indiana Fever amped up roster in quest for title behind Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark has played just one season with the Indiana Fever and she is already the team's foundational player. In her rookie season, Clark not only won the Rookie of the Year award but also showed great potential as she lead the team to the postseason and Indiana's front office responded.

This offseason, the team added several veteran players who can not only take leadership roles but also adds to the team's depth. The Fever added DeWanna Bonner, Sophie Cunningham, Sydney Colson and Natasha Howard.

The Fever also fired 2024 head coach Christie Sides and hired Stephanie White. The steps point to just one thing; Indiana believes that it could win a title this season.

