Why is Aari McDonald not playing against Liberty? Latest on veteran guard's absence from Fever (June 14)

Aari McDonald will not suit up for the Indiana Fever in Saturday’s matchup against the New York Liberty as the veteran guard is no longer on the team’s roster. McDonald’s hardship contract was terminated on Friday following the return to health of Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham.

The former LA Sparks guard signed with the Fever on June 1 under a hardship exception when Indiana was short of the league-mandated 10 healthy players. Per WNBA rules, McDonald had to be waived once the team returned to full strength, which happened after Clark and Cunningham were cleared to play.

Head coach Stephanie White praised McDonald for her professionalism and the spark she brought to the team. White lauded her basketball IQ and expressed confidence that McDonald will land another opportunity in the WNBA, having clearly proven that she belongs in the league.

"She's gonna find a spot, I don't think that's a debate right now," White said. "You know, she's been at the ultimate pro. She came in ready to go. You know, she had watched such such a large amount of film just on her flight in here. You could tell already her high IQ, you know, she's a dog, and we're going to miss her."

Aari McDonald suited up for just three games with the Indiana Fever, but that brief stint was more than enough to capture the hearts of the team's passionate fanbase. Her relentless hustle and winning mindset instantly struck a chord with supporters, who quickly embraced her as one of their own. She averaged 11.0 points, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game for Indiana.

How to watch Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty?

Fans can catch the Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty game live on ABC, with pregame coverage starting an hour before the game. For those looking to stream the matchup, it's available through ESPN+, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, Sling and the WNBA League Pass.

The Fever are set to host the Liberty on Saturday, June 14, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Tip-off is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. Eastern (12:00 p.m. Pacific).

