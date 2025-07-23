  • home icon
"Why is she holding Zayn hostage?!" - WNBA fans gush over Caitlin Clark's adorable courtside moment with assistant coach's son ahead of Fever clash

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Jul 23, 2025
AT&amp;T WNBA All-Star Game 2025 - Source: Getty
WNBA fans reacted to an adorable moment between Caitlin Clark

WNBA fans reacted to an adorable courtside moment between Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever's assistant coach Karima Christmas-Kelly's son Zyan. Before tip-off against the New York Liberty on Tuesday, Clark sat on the beach goofing around with Zyan.

Christmas-Kelly's son was talking around the bench when Clark grabbed him and lifted him in the air. She adorably held him in her arms and watched her teammates practice.

The adorable moment between Clark and Zyan drew reactions from fans on social media.

"She's gonna be a great mom (many years in the future!)," the fan wrote.
A fan showered love on the WNBA star for who she was, both on and off the court.

"She's such an amazing person, foremost, & an unbelievable athlete. I'm so proud of her.💜."
Some fans got envious of Zyan being able to just goof around with one of the greatest athletes of her generation.

"That kid is soo lucky🥰🥰able to play with CC22💗💗that’s precious🥰."
Meanwhile, a fan hilariously wrote that Caitlin Clark was holding Zyan hostage.

"HELP. Why is she holding Zayn hostage?! 😭."
The Indiana Fever also posted a video of the adorable moment between Clark and Zyan. Clark kept throwing the ball over Zyan's head when he would try to grab it out of Clark's hand.

Alluding to Zyan running to his mom to tell her something, a fan hilariously wrote that he went to his mom to complain about Clark.

"He went to rat CC with mom 😂," the fan wrote.

Some of the fans hilariously demanded fouls being called on the Fever star for taunting Zyan.

"Travel, technical, taunting…where are the refs? 😂."
"Savage 🤣 where are the refs? Lol."
Caitlin Clark misses Tuesday's game against New York Liberty

The Indiana Fever are entering into a crunch stretch. The Fever star, who is currently recovering from a re-aggravated groin injury, sat out Tuesday's game against defending champions the New York Liberty.

There is no clear recovery timeline for the Fever star. Fever coach Stephanie White said that she had no idea when Clark was returning. However, according to Chloe Peter, Clark met with another doctor on Tuesday.

This was Caitlin Clark's 11th missed game of the season. Including the Commissioner's Cup championship game, she has missed 12.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
