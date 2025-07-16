"Why do you keep Angel Reese’s name in your mouth?": Sheryl Swoopes slams ‘obsessed’ Robert Griffin’s ‘bullsh*t’ Sky star hate Caitlin Clark narrative

Sheryl Swoopes finally addressed former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III's claim that Angel Reese hates Caitlin Clark. In a video on X from the "Gil's Arena" podcast, the WNBA legend slammed RG III for allegedly fabricating the narrative around two stars.

When asked about the former NFL players' social media posts and comments regarding the Reese vs. Clark controversy, the WNBA legend raised the question of whether RG III himself was obsessed with Reese. She also questioned the claims made by RG III about the Chicago Sky star hating her fellow WNBA player.

"I am tired. The narrative is tired," Swoopes said. "My biggest question though, for RG III is like why do you keep Angel's name in your mouth? I don't know if he is obsessed with her...to say that someone in Angel's circle called him and told him that she hates Caitlin, it's bulls**."

The Hall of Fame player also ripped Griffin for not behaving appropriately for his age.

"At some point, as a grown man, like find something else to do, instead of sitting here trying to put Angel against Caitlin."

However, Swoopes also concluded that two people not liking each other shouldn't be blown out of proportion.

"I think both of them have actually said they don't hate each other. But I will also say if they don't like each other, that's okay," she added.

Earlier this month, Griffin posted on his X handle that he had evidence to back up his claims that Angel Reese hated Caitlin Clark. He also added that he received a call from Reese's circle, who said that the Sky star hated Clark.

"Reese has grown to hate Caitlin Clark because of the media always asking her about Caitlin and being constantly compared to her," Griffin on what the person from Reese's camp said.

Sheryl Swoopes is not the only basketball name who was frustrated with RG III. NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal threatened to punch Griffin in the face if the former quarterback didn't stop talking about Reese.

Sheryl Swoopes makes a big claim about Angel Reese marketing potential

The WNBA has come a long way since Sheryl Swoopes played in the league. Decades later, women's basketball players are earning a lot from their brand deals than they did in the past.

With the changing market landscape for WNBA players, Swoopes made a big claim about Reese's wealth.

"Angel Reese could potentially be the biggest, highest-paid WNBA player ever," she said.

"Like people are coming for her for rebounds, and she's like 'Oh! Let me go trademark this and let me get a bag off of this.'"

Gilbert Arenas added that only JuJu Watkins could challenge Reese's in marketing, but added that the Sky star was the best choice for a company because she knew how to sell products.

"But when you are talking about marketing value, when you are trying to sell a product, I am looking for the Angel Reese, coz I know she is gonna go out there and sell the product...in so many different styles."

Angel Reese's brand deals include big names like Discord, Amazon, McDonald's, Wingstop, Coach, Xfinity, Sonic and TurboTax. In November last year, she had claimed that she was already a millionaire.

