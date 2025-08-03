  • home icon
  • “Why are they both lime green?” - NBA star’s mother poses bizzare question as another d*ldo incident causes WNBA chaos

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 03, 2025 00:16 GMT
WNBA: AUG 01 Golden State Valkyries at Chicago Sky - Source: Getty
Tari Eason's mother reacted to d*ldo incidents in WNBA games [Picture Credit: Getty]

Two WNBA games in one week have been interrupted by s*x toys being thrown on the court. The toys were thrown on the court when players were active on the floor. The incident has gotten the attention of many, including Teroya Eason, the mother of NBA player Tari Eason.

After the incident in Friday's game between the Chicago Sky and the Golden State Valkyries, the Houston Rockets player's mother posed a question on social media.

Reacting to the video of the d*ldo being thrown on the court on Friday, Teroya Eason expressed her curiosity.

"WHY ARE THEY BOTH LIME GREEN??👀," she wrote in the post on X.
This was the second such incident that happened on August 1.

A similar incident took place during the game between the Atlanta Dream and the Golden State Valkyries on July 29 as a neon green d*ldo was thrown on the court. The security had to carry it off the court.

It's hard to determine if it was the same person who threw the s*x toy on the court, or it was another copucat person. The first time it happened, the game was scheduled in San Francisco, and in Chicago when it happened for the second time.

Sophie Cunningham speaks against d*ldo being thrown during WNBA games

The fans throwing objects on the court or the sports field is not new in sports. However, the incidents of fans throwing s*x toys on the basketball is rare, and it has left WNBA players concerned.

After the Sky vs the Valkyries game, Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham had a message for the fans. In her X post on Saturday, the WNBA player wrote that it could potentially hurt players.

"stop throwing d*ldos on the court… you’re going to hurt one of us," she wrote in the post.
The incident also drew a harsh reaction from the Chicago Sky center Elizabeth Williams.

"Whoever is doing it just needs to grow up," Williams said, according to Yahoo Sports.

If any player had landed on one of these toys, it could have caused a severe injury. Moreover, the players will expect strict action from the WNBA soon.

