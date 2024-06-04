WNBA community fact-checks Angel Reese for trying to take credit from Caitlin Clark: "Black people still a minority in this country"

The marquee season matchup between the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever featured two rookies, Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark, continuing their college basketball rivalry in the professional ranks. The match indeed was something to see and more so are the controversial quotes that came out right after.

Angel Reese came out days after the matchup commenting on Caitlin Clark's enormous following. She said that people watch women's basketball not just because of her but to see other players as well.

"Yeah, the reason why we watching women's basketball is not just because of one person. It's because of me, too. And I want y'all to realize that," said Reese.

With all the information on the internet, Mark Jackson's Burner X account came out with attendance numbers of games that had Clark in it versus the ones that didn't.

By looking at the numbers, there is quite a huge discrepancy between Caitlin Clark games in the WNBA compared to other matches. Basketball fans got to comment and react to the fact-check. Many social media users disagree with Reese's comments.

"Bro Reese is acting like people come to watch her miss layups," said Bhavik Upadhyaya.

"She is the most dislikeable person," Riky posts.

"Bit#h Demonic, unhumble, jealous, envious of CC," Israel U'lluah replies.

One fan accuses Reese of taking credit for the audience that Clark brought to women's basketball.

"She not only wants to ride the Caitlin Clark train but wants to take credit for the hype she is creating," said JaY RoC.

Of course, some fans saw the alternate perspective and agreed with Angel Reese's point.

"Doesn’t make Reese incorrect. Y’all just want to diminish her. Sky games have been selling out," Cloud replies with graphics.

A fan on X stressed that there is still an angle of not just racism but being part of the minority in the USA.

"Black people need to understand that they are still a minority in this country. It’s going to take a transcendent white athlete to bring in the white viewership and drive the revenue up. Embrace it or remain irrelevant," ArandarX pointed out.

The full context of what Angel Reese said about Caitlin Clark

The matchup of Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever was not just a close one, but it also became very physical. When asked about what happened in that game, Angel Reese expressed that her rivalry with Caitlin Clark has stemmed from their college days.

Angel Reese was a talent to watch in college basketball, but at the same time, she was the perfect antagonist in Caitlin Clark's rise, propelling both of them to fame.

"It all started from the national championship game and I've been dealing with this for two years now," said Reese. "And understanding, like, yeah, negative things have probably been said about me, but honestly, I'll take that because look where women's basketball is. People are talking about women's basketball that you never would think would be talking about women's basketball."

The Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky will meet again on June 16 and June 23. Each team will get a chance to host a game, and many basketball fans have marked it as the next chapter of the Clark-Reese rivalry.