WNBA fans react after Paige Bueckers takes brutal hit to the chest from $504,900 Aces star - "Love tap compared to what’s to come"

WNBA fans reacted to Paige Bueckers taking a big hit to the chest in her first WNBA game. Faced with defending the Las Vegas Aces star Jackie Young, Bueckers tried to defend herself with her upper body, but it didn't end well for her.

The play happened in the first quarter when Young received the ball at the top of the key. Finding Bueckers in front of her, the Aces star, who is on a two-year, $504,900 contract per Spotrac, took a dribble and shouldered Bueckers in the chest to back her down.

Quickly after the foul was called, Bueckers bent down, trying to catch her breath.

WNBA fans flooded the X post with reactions, with one warning to the No. 1 pick that it was nothing compared to what was about to happen in the regular season and playoffs.

"Paige, this is a love tap compared to what’s to come. Remember how all we heard last year as how physical the W is so get ready," the fan wrote.

Some of the fans said that this was Bueckers' "welcome-to-the-league" moment from Young.

"I def said. Welp! That’s her welcome to the league moment. Poor thing," a fan commented.

"Welcome to the W unfortunately it was Jackie 😭," another fan said.

"Jackie be giving the girls a silent welcome 😂," one fan tweeted.

A fan noticed that Bueckers was even leaner than Caitlin Clark in her rookie season and suggested she bulk up during the offseason.

"She is smaller than CC last year. Might be more tough for her if the players come after her hard. She’ll need to bulk up after this season too," the fan wrote.

Meanwhile, maintaining the hard hit that shook Bueckers, some fans praise the former UConn star for standing on her defensive assignment.

"But you know what, she took it like a champ 🙂‍↕️," the fan posted.

"Like she played wonderful defense but bent over gave 'damn' for sure 😭😭😭," another fan commented.

Paige Bueckers showers praise for Aces star A'ja Wilson

A'ja Wilson is perhaps the most complete player in the WNBA. The Aces star could defend as well as she could score. Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers knew exactly who she was going against in her first-ever WNBA game.

Before the preseason game between the Wings and the Las Vegas Aces, Joey Mistretta shared Bueckers' comments about the reigning WNBA MVP.

"She's one of the best players in the league," Bueckers said. "MVP. She's just so skilled and she has a great work ethic. Yeah, she's a problem."

At age 28 and seven seasons in the league, Wilson has accomplished more than several all-time greats. She has won three league MVP awards, two Defensive Player of the Year awards and two WNBA titles, including one Finals MVP.

On Saturday, the Aces star scored 19 points in 22 minutes on 41.2% shooting. She also had seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Paige Bueckers scored 10 points on 57.1% shooting in 22 minutes.

