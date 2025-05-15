WNBA fans shocked after hearing Brittney Griner speak in her deep voice in viral clip

WNBA fans reacted to a video of Brittney Griner going viral on social media. The video, posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, featured Griner in her Phantom BC answering questions in Miami during Unrivaled earlier this year.

The post said the Atlanta Dream star's deep was going viral among fans. The post had 10.5 million views.

A fan joked that Brittney Griner sounded like she could handle half the WNBA players alone.

"Brittney Griner sounds like she could bench press half the league… which explains a lot," the fan wrote.

A fan highlighted that Griner had no treble and just bass in her voice.

"Her voice is all about that bass. No treble," the fan wrote.

The Atlanta star's voice surprised a fan who thought the former sounded like Brian Griner.

"That’s one deep voice. More like Brian Griner, amiright? 😂😂," the fan wrote.

A fan had heard Brittney Griner's voice for the first time and was shocked.

"So this is what Brittney Griner sounds like? Interesting," the fan wrote.

A fan speculated that Griner's voice might be deep because she was taking steroids.

"some women have a deep voice. Or She takes steroids," the fan wrote.

Meanwhile, a fan said that real WNBA fans had known about Griner's voice for a long time.

"? I think anyone who follows the WNBA knows she has a very deep voice. This isn't new," the fan wrote.

Brittney Griner shares heartbreaking experience of having a deeper voice

Brittney Griner didn't have the easiest time growing up, and while she doesn't get the bad treatment within the WNBA community, the hate on social media isn't much hidden. Griner has been subjected to bullying and shame for her deep voice and it is also nothing new.

Per The Mirror, Griner had previously opened up about her struggles because of her deeper voice. In an interview with Robin Roberts in May 2024, Brittney Griner said that her parents thought she had a deep voice because of a tumor.

"My parents really wanted to make sure I didn’t have a tumor on my pituitary gland," she said. "At one point I was like, 'Can we stop?' Because it didn’t feel the best and I felt like a lab rat a little bit."

The Atlanta Dream star also poured out her pained heart and said that she might be the tallest in the room, but she was also the loneliest.

"When you’re born with a body like mine, a part of you dies every day," Griner added. "With every mean comment and lingering stare, you're the biggest person in the room but you’re also the loneliest."

"Not a lot of people understand what it is to walk in my shoes. I just feel so isolated at times."

Brittney Griner was the first pick in 2013, drafted by the Phoenix Mercury. She stayed with the team for 12 years, including an inactive 2022 season when she was detained and jailed in Russia. During the offseason, Griner signed a one-year deal with the Atlanta Dream.

