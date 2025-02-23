  • home icon
WNBA insider lists 3 reasons why Angel Reese's $85,000 ex-teammate is a perfect fit for Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever: "I love her so much"

By Atishay Jain
Modified Feb 23, 2025 13:00 GMT
WNBA: AUG 30 Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky - Source: Getty
WNBA insider lists 3 reasons why Angel Reese's $85,000 ex-teammate is a perfect fit for Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever: "I love her so much" (Image Source: Getty)

The Indiana Fever recently bolstered their roster by signing Brianna Turner in free agency. Turner played alongside Angel Reese with the Chicago Sky last season. She will now have the opportunity to team up with generational talent Caitlin Clark in the upcoming WNBA season.

Following Indiana’s announcement of the signing, ESPN’s Holly Rowe didn’t hold back in expressing her approval. The veteran commentator outlined three key reasons why she fully supports the Fever’s decision to bring Turner on board for the next season.

"I love her so much," Rowe tweeted. "Can guard 1-5. Offense is improving in Australia this offseason and she is a GREAT human. I continually learn a lot from her thoughtful discourse.
Turner became the Fever’s fourth free-agent signing of the offseason, joining Natasha Howard, DeWanna Bonner and Sydney Colson as part of Indiana’s efforts to strengthen the roster around Caitlin Clark.

Last season, while playing for Angel Reese’s Chicago Sky, Turner appeared in 27 games, averaging 1.2 points and 2.0 rebounds per game. With her defensive versatility and tenacity, she is expected to play a more impactful role for the Fever and her numbers could see a slight uptick in the upcoming season.

Brianna Turner speaks on joining Indiana Fever

Brianna Turner voiced her excitement at joining the Indiana Fever via a statement released by the franchise. The former Chicago Sky star spoke about what influenced her decision to join forces with Caitlin Clark's team.

"I am ecstatic to join the Fever organization and compete for a championship," Turner said. "I was drawn to the team’s commitment to investing in women and providing the best professional atmosphere for success.
"The front office and coaching staff have assembled a dynamic roster that I’m looking forward to learning from and growing with throughout the season. I can’t wait to arrive in Indy and get to work!"

Turner has spent six seasons in the WNBA, with her first five years playing for the Phoenix Mercury before joining the Chicago Sky. Her most impressive season came in 2021, when she averaged 7.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 blocks per game, showcasing her all-around impact on the court.

Edited by Atishay Jain
