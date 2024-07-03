WNBA Player of the Month award winners for June: A'ja Wilson and Angel Reese steal the show

The WNBA’s Player and Coach of the Month awards for June have been announced, and some usual suspects headline them once again.

For starters, the Las Vegas Aces’ superstar Center A’Ja Wilson has been announced as the Western Conference Player of the Month, while sharpshooter Sabrina Ionescu has been announced as the Eastern Conference Player of the Month for her exploits with the New York Liberty.

Wilson’s selection means that she has been given the Western Conference Player of the Month award for the second consecutive time, as she was selected for the same honor in May as well. She has continued her stellar form, averaging 27.2 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game in June. This helped her team maintain a 6-4 record in June, as she led the league in scoring during this period.

Moving on, Sabrina Ionescu averaged 19.8 points, 7.4 assists, and 4.7 rebounds per game, which resulted in an utterly impressive 10-1 run for the Liberty in June. Ionescu’s 3-point prowess was on full display during these games, as she also emerged as her team’s leading playmaker.

Of course, these were not the only honors announced, with the Player of the Month and Coach of the Month awards also going to some usual suspects.

Angel Reese lands WNBA Rookie of the Month award as Cheryle Reeve bags Coach of the Month

As one would expect, it was the Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese who landed the WNBA Rookie of the Month award for June. The player has had a seamless transition in the WNBA, breaking the record for the most consecutive double-doubles in the league, and averaging 14.5 points and 13.2 rebounds in the 11 games she played for the Sky during June.

That was enough to see her snag the award over Caitlin Clark, as the final notable honor, that of the coach of the month, went to none other than Cheryl Reeve for the kind of boisterous start her team, the Minnesota Lynx, have enjoyed to their campaign.

The Lynx also won the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup after defeating the Liberty in the final, and went on a 10-2 run in June.

Reeve, on the way, got her 307th win of her WNBA career as a coach, which made her the second-most successful coach in the league’s history when it comes to overall wins. The head coach has led the Lynx to four championships since taking over in 2010.

The news comes in the backdrop of the recent announcement of the All-Star roster, which included Caitlin Clark as well, even if she lost out on the Rookie of the Month award to Angel Reese.

