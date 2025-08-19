  • home icon
  WNBA's $250 million offer to buy Connecticut Sun franchise frustrates owners: Report

WNBA's $250 million offer to buy Connecticut Sun franchise frustrates owners: Report

By Evan Bell
Published Aug 19, 2025 18:42 GMT
Mohegan Tribe, which has owned the Connecticut Sun since 2003, reached an agreement to sell the franchise. The group is led by former Boston Celtics minority owner Steve Pagliuca, but the WNBA is looking to step in and shake things up.

Following ESPN's report about the agreement, the WNBA released a statement pouring cold water on it.

According to ESPN's Alexa Philippou, the Sun ownership is reportedly "frustrated" with the league's $250 million purchase option.

"Sun ownership will present multiple options to the WNBA hoping to salvage the $325m franchise sale. Source says the tribe is frustrated at what it feels is the league presenting a one-path option: relocation of the team to a market of their choosing at a value of their choosing," Philippou tweeted on Tuesday.
Based on the report, the WNBA intends to purchase the Sun and sell the franchise to an ownership group in a future expansion city.

The league is set to add franchises in Cleveland, Detroit and Philadelphia in 2028, 2029 and 2030. The Toronto Tempo and the Portland Fire will debut in 2026.

Mohegan tribe set to present several different proposals to the WNBA for Connecticut Sun sale

As Alexa Philippou and Ramona Shelburne reported on Tuesday, Mohegan Tribe plans to present several proposals to the WNBA.

The ownership has an option to sell the team to a group led by former Milwaukee Bucks owner Marc Lasry. It would allow the team to stay in Connecticut, but relocate to the capital of Hartford.

The tribe also reportedly has a potential plan that would involve selling only a minority ownership stake.

Lastly, it could sell the team to the league, but at a valuation of $325 million rather than the $250 million presented by the WNBA.

Despite the league pouring cold water on reports of a sale to Steve Pagliuca's group, ESPN reported that they are unfazed by the development.

As to how things will play out for the Mohegan Tribe and the Sun, only time will tell.



