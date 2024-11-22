WNBA's marquee draw Caitlin Clark makes major business move

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark was the WNBA's one of the biggest talent acquisition in recent years. The youngster has been the marquee player in the league ever since she was drafted first overall in the 2024 WNBA draft. She won the Rookie of the Year.

Off the field, Clark participates in events and businesses that promote women. After engaging herself in LPGA's Pro-Am golf event earlier this month, Clark is reportedly set out to make a business move with the National Women's Soccer League. The NWSL Cincinnati bid team confirmed her involvement in the ownership group as they hope to bring a team to life in the Queen City.

According to a report from WCPO-TV based in Cincinnati, the bid team released a statement regarding Caitlin Clark's involvement confirming her involvement in the bid:

"Her (Caitlin) passion for the sport, commitment to elevating women’s sports in and around the Greater Cincinnati region, and influence as an athlete and role model for women and girls around the world, make her a vital part of our compelling bid to become the 16th team in the NWSL."

Ohio has no women's soccer team in the state despite cities like Cleveland and Cincinnati being huge in sports in other leagues. Although they do have an NWSL team close to them with Racing Louisville currently in Kentucky. Ohio continues to remain a top state for an NWSL team and Clark might just help make it a reality.

Caitlin Clark's other business ventures

Despite signing a four-year $338,000 contract with the Indiana Fever in April, Caitlin Clark has been a hot prospect for investors ever since her college days. She was one of the first athletes to reap the benefits of NIL Deals following the rule change enforced by the NCAA in 2021.

She became the first female athlete to be sponsored by Wilson Sporting Goods. The Indiana Fever star is set to become the first athlete since Michael Jordan to sign a deal with the company that will see her release a signature collection of items including limited-edition basketballs.

Despite the details of the deal not being released by the company Clark did do a press release during which she expressed her emotions about this move.

"Wilson has been with me across some of the most pivotal moments in my career so far, and I couldn’t be more excited to continue driving basketball forward alongside them, It feels surreal to have my own basketball collection and to affect what that means for future generations of athletes," Clark said.

Furthermore the star also reportedly signed an eight-figure multi-year deal with Nike while also having brand deals with the likes of Bose, Gatorade, State Farm, Buick, Hy-Vee, H&R Block, Topps, Shoot-A-Way and Goldman Sachs.

