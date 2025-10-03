  • home icon
  "Would be $350 if Caitlin Clark was in the finals" - WNBA fans react as Aces vs Mercury Finals opener tickets go for as low as $35

"Would be $350 if Caitlin Clark was in the finals" - WNBA fans react as Aces vs Mercury Finals opener tickets go for as low as $35

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Oct 03, 2025 22:10 GMT
Las Vegas Aces v Phoenix Mercury - Source: Getty
WNBA fans reacted to low ticket price for Aces vs Mercuty WNBA Finals [Picture Credit: Getty]

The low ticket price for the Phoenix Mercury vs the Las Vegas Aces WNBA Finals made headlines on Friday. The Aces vs Mercury Finals ticket price went as low as $35 for Game 1, attracting reactions from the WNBA fans on social media.

Reacting to the report, one of the fans said that the prices would be 10 times higher if Caitlin Clark were playing.

"Would be 350 if Clark was in the finals."
One of the fans triolled WNBA Commissioner Csthy Engelbert for her Caitlin Clark comments, revealed by Napheesa Collier in her exit interview.

"No Fever, No Crowd. But, hey, thank god the @wnba provides them this glorious platform right @CathyEngelbert?"
"That is crazy bc tickets for regular season fever games were double these prices. Hell for the playoff game against Vegas was more than this. I don't get it."
Meanwhile, a fan threw shade at the WNBA players, alluding to their demands in CBA negotiations.

"And they want LeBron money 😂 man hell naw."
A fan took a shot at the WNBA, implying that if Caitlin Clark's Fever was still playing, the ticket cost would have been much higher.

"Wonder what it would cost if CC was playing? 🤷🏻‍♂️"
A fan said that the fans lost interest in the league after the Indiana Fever lost the WNBA semifinal series to Las Vegas.

"Pretty sure everyone tuned out after game 5 of the semis. No Fever, no fans."
A fan blamed the low price of the tickets on poor marketing by the WNBA.

"Well yea, that’s what happens when there's no marketing. I couldn’t even tell you what channel the game is on, much less who’s playing in the game. It’s not a dig at the WNBA, there’s just no money put into the league."
A'ja Wilson sends a big warning ahead of Aces vs Mercury Finals

Before the Aces vs Mercury WNBA Finals, Aces' star A'ja Wilson sent a clear message. Las Vegas will face the Mercury for the second time in the WNBA Finals since 2022. Ahead of facing Alyssa Thomas in the championship series, Wilson said that she expects her team to play their best game.

"It's always fun competing against [Thomas]," Wilson said. "It helps me elevate myself, whether it's defensive schemes, [managing] personnel, or just taking everything to another level every game. We're going to play our best basketball."

A'ja Wilson's team reached the WNBA finals for the third time in the last four seasons. In light of their early struggles, Wilson's team was counted out shortly after the 2025 season began. With her historic season still in play, the reigning MVP carried the Aces to the Finals.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

