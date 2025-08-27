  • home icon
"Would want it to be my top teeth": Sophie Cunningham comically covets chipped tooth to be hypothetical signature logo

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Published Aug 27, 2025 04:53 GMT
Photos from Sophie Cunningham's X

Sophie Cunningham may be sidelined, but she’s keeping her spirits up—especially online. On Tuesday, she poked fun at one of her earlier mishaps this season while joining a debate on WNBA X about players getting signature logos.

That same day, Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark had her personal logo revealed, which has two Cs (her initials) forming what looks like a Venn diagram, with another C appearing in the overlap.

Jumping into the discussion, Cunningham revealed what her own logo would be if she ever had one: her chipped front teeth from June.

That moment happened against the Connecticut Sun, when Cunningham went face-first into Jacy Sheldon, leaving her shaken, down on the floor, and heading straight to the locker room with a chipped front tooth.

Cunningham has often turned the incident into a running joke, and even Caitlin Clark once got in on the joke, comparing Cunningham’s look to Jim Carrey’s character in "Dumb and Dumber."

Ironically, it was also against the Connecticut Sun that Cunningham suffered her most devastating setback this season, on Aug. 17, when she collided with Bria Hartley under the basket, took a hit to her knee, and tore her MCL.

Sophie Cunningham on how injuries affect the Fever

The Indiana Fever have been ravaged by injuries this year, with Caitlin Clark missing extended time and season-ending setbacks for Sophie Cunningham, Aari McDonald and Syd Colson.

In an episode of her “Show Me Something” podcast released Tuesday, Cunningham explained how the string of injuries has disrupted the team’s flow.

“I think when you have a situation, like us, where you have a new roster literally every five days, it’s like you want to peak, but at this point, you’re just trying to catch some type of rhythm,” she said.
“And you can keep saying, ‘Oh, you know, it’s just part of the game. It’s just professional.’ But at the end of the day, it’s hard to catch a rhythm and chemistry when you only have two days together.”

Still, the Fever have gotten sparks from their hardship signings. Shey Peddy has scored in double figures twice in the past three games, while Odyssey Sims dropped 22 points and six assists in Tuesday’s 95-75 win over the Seattle Storm that snapped their losing skid.

