"Y'all got sh*t poppin" - Kevin Garnett hyped for Chicago Sky after remarkable win 

The Chicago Sky were able to pick up their second win of the 2024 WNBA season and this victory got many fans hyped up, including Chicago-born NBA icon Kevin Garnett. The 15-time NBA All-Star took it into his social media account to show his appreciation for the recent success of the Sky after picking up a victory against the undefeated New York Liberty.

Entering the 2024 season, the Chicago Sky fans have huge expectations after picking up two first-round picks in Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso. While the team is young, they have been adjusting well, winning back-to-back games against the Dallas Wings and New York Liberty by at least nine points.

This achievement has been acknowledged by the former Boston Celtics forward as Garnett gave a shoutout to Sky head coach Theresa Weatherspoon on X/Twitter, crediting her for their early momentum while sharing the team's victory cheers in the locker room:

"Shout out @chicagosky and @Finisher_11. Y’all got sh*t poppin in the Go! Riiiiggghhhht, (100 emoji)" posts Garnett.

Expand Tweet

The Chicago Sky will hope to bring this momentum into their next game as they host the Connecticut Sun on Saturday.

Dwyane Wade joins Kevin Garnett in praising Chicago Sky's win over New York Liberty

With all the stars from the New York Liberty roster, featuring Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart to name a few, the young and aggressive Chicago Sky were able to take the victory on the road, 90-81.

Part-owner and NBA legend Dwyane Wade joined in on praising the team for their big win, reposting the game's final score through the Sky's X handle:

"CHAMPS ONLY," Wade posted along with a queen's crown.

Expand Tweet

Leading the charge for the Sky was Marina Mabrey tallying a team-high of 21 points, seven assists and six rebounds. She also shot three triples while shooting 8-of-13 from the field.

Rookie Angel Reese had a notable performance with a near double-double of 13 points and nine boards while Michaela Onyenwere also chipped in with 13 points and five rebounds as well. Contributing a dozen points each were starting guard Dana Evans and Chennedy Carter, who came off the bench playing 18 minutes.

On the other side, Sabrina Ionescu shot 8-of-20 from the field to finish with 19 points along with six assists, four rebounds and two steals. Breanna Stewart was not far behind with 18 points, 10 rebounds, five rebounds, four assists and one block. Courtney Vandersloot summed up the double-digit scorers for the Liberty with 10 points to go with seven assists, four rebounds and one steal.