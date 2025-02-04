"Y'all hate me for loving Caitin Clark": Angel Reese's former teammate makes feelings known on Fever star with wholesome gesture 

Alexis Morris, a former LSU teammate of Angel Reese, expressed her true feelings for once-rival Caitlin Clark, whose Iowa Hawkeyes jersey was retired on Sunday. Morris congratulated Clark in her Instagram story, reposting the Indiana Fever’s custom Nike letterman jacket, which he wore during the jersey retirement ceremony.

Morris expressed her admiration for Clark, acknowledging her significant contributions to women’s basketball. She also praised the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year for having her college team retire her jersey just a year after she left the program.

“Yall hate me for loving CC. Congrats!!!,” Morris wrote.

Alexis Morris praised Caitlin Clark on Instagram. (Credits: IG/Alexis Morris)

The jacket featured every accomplishment Caitlin Clark made in Iowa, including eclipsing the NCAA All-time scoring record in both the men’s and women’s divisions.

Trending

The former LSU Tigers player, who was the co-star when Angel Reese led the team in the 2023 national championship, was once a fierce rival of Clark during their college days. Morris guarded the Hawkeyes alum for most stretches in their matchups.

In their 2023 championship celebration, Alexis Morris also took shots at Clark, saying that the former Iowa star needs to show more respect for LSU and her name.

"Caitlin, you had an amazing game. You’re a great player, but you got to put some respect on LSU," Morris said. "You got to put some respect on my name."

While Clark went on to carve a successful career after being picked number one in the 2024 WNBA draft, Morris struggled to kickstart her professional women’s basketball career.

Alexis Morris was drafted into the second round of the 2023 WNBA draft by the Connecticut Sun as the 22nd overall pick but only played just one preseason with the team. She has since played in Turkey and Iceland while also signing with the Harlem Globetrotters to become the seventh woman in the squad.

Alexis Morris compliments Caitlin Clark in IG post about her jersey retirement

Alexis Morris also made her presence felt in the comment section of Caitlin Clark’s Instagram post on her jersey retirement. Morris complimented Clark with a five-word message describing the retirement ceremony inside the Carver-Hawkeye arena at the University of Iowa.

“This is so fire bro 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” she wrote.

Alexis Morris's IG comment on Caitlin Clark's post of her Iowa Hawkeyes jersey retirement. (Credits: IG/Caitlin Clark)

With their battles together during their collegiate career, Morris understands the magnitude of the ceremony. While there were no indications of their closeness, Morris has also reacted to Clark’s social media posts.

Caitlin Clark’s number 22 jersey was lifted to the arena’s rafters following Iowa’s stunning win over the USC Trojans in the same building. Clark is expected to play in the same Iowa arena when the Fever takes on the Brazil national team in May in a WNBA preseason game.

Indiana Fever star Clark played for four years in Iowa. Meanwhile, Alexis Morris was in college from 2017 to 2023, finishing her career with LSU in her final two eligible seasons.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback