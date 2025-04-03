"Ya look tf good": DiJonai Carrington and more WNBA stars react as Angel Reese slays '90s chic with glam fur coat & $2,618 bag

Chicago Sky All-Star Angel Reese showed up at the 2025 McDonald's All-American Game on Tuesday in New York all glammed up in a 90s chic look that had her fellow WNBA stars reacting in appreciation on social media.

Ad

The 22-year-old forward pulled up at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn for the premier high school basketball showcase in a startling ensemble of a sleeveless fur coat, Steve Madden boots and Chanel sunglasses. To top it all off, she also had a lambskin Bottega purse, which is priced at $2,618, as per the luxury fashion company's website.

Angel Reese shared a carousel of photos of her look at the McDonald's All-American Game, captioning it with:

Ad

Trending

"90s fine"

Ad

Among those who were left impressed with her look and outfit was new Dallas Wings player DiJonai Carrington, who was also at the game to support the future All-Stars.

She wrote in the comments section:

"Ya look tf goodt 😍😍🔥"

DiJonai Carrington commented.

WNBA champions Natasha Cloud and Jackie Young also chimed in, giving their takes by way of emojis.

Ad

Cloud, who played last season with the Phoenix Mercury and is set to play for the WNBA champions New York Liberty next season, praised Angel Reese for her "money look," writing:

"💰"

Natasha Cloud commented.

Las Vegas Aces' Young, for her part, described Reese as "lit" for her outfit and look with:

Ad

"🔥🔥"

Jackie Young commented.

Reese was a McDonald's All-American in 2020 while starring at Saint Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland, in high school. In college, she split time with Maryland and LSU, winning a national title with the Tigers in 2023, where she was also named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player.

Ad

Angel Reese speaks about her approach to fashion and style

Angel Reese turned heads in her glammed-up outfit at the 2025 McDonald's All-American Game. It was a look, she said, was representative of how she wants her style to be "versatile."

She spoke about it in an interview with Sports Illustrated, describing her fashion style as:

"Super versatile. I like 90s, 2000s. I like oversized clothes, but I also like to feel sexy too."

Ad

Ad

She went on to say that among her fashion influences are singer-actresses Rihanna and Teyana Taylor.

Reese is coming off a highly successful stint at the inaugural Unrivaled Basketball League, where she had both team and individual successes. She was part of the champion team, Rose Basketball Club, and was named the league's Defensive Player of the Year.

She is now getting ready for the start of training camp later this month for the next WNBA season. During her WNBA rookie campaign in 2024, Reese averaged a double-double of 13.6 points and a league-high 13.1 rebounds for the Chicago Sky, earning a spot in the WNBA All-Rookie Team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback