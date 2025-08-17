"Yall gon leave me alone now?" - Dijonai Carrington comically hits back at fans for speculating her dance snub for Lynx's mascot’s birthday event

DiJonai Carrington and the Minnesota Lynx defeated the defending champions New York Liberty in their third meeting on Saturday. The Lynx had multiple reasons to celebrate after the win, including the birthday of their mascot, Prowl.After the game, Minnesota players stood in files and performed a synced dance for their mascot. The Lynx players had birthday hats and party horns.Although Carrington danced at the back, fans started speculating if she was even dancing during the performance.Carrington hilariously hit back at fans. In her message on X, she also added a dancing and two sassy faces with rolling eyes.&quot;Yall gon leave me alone now?????🙄🙄🕺🏽.&quot;In a separate post, the X handle of the team posted a zoomed-in video of Carrington casually dancing with a big smile on her face.DiJonai Carrington is the newest member of the Lynx. She joined the team just over two weeks ago, on August 3, in a trade from the Dallas Wings. She has previously expressed her joy in playing for the Lynx, a team with selfless players, according to the reigning Most Improved Player.Since the last season's Finals, the Lynx and the Liberty have met each other three times, and Minnesota has won all of those matchups. The win over the defending champions without Napheesa Collier was a statement win for them. Moreover, the win over New York also came with them clinching their playoff birth.Courtney Williams hilariously responds to DiJonai Carrington after win vs LibertyCourtney Williams had the best offensive night of her WNBA career, which too against the Liberty team, one of the top three defensive teams in the league this season. Once the serious business was taken care of, Williams switched back to her goofy side.After DiJonai Carrington asked fans to leave her alone, her teammate posted a hilarious response.&quot;Yesssss 😂💃🏽,&quot; Williams responded.&quot;Thank you! YOU THE MAIN ONE IM TALKIN TO 😂😂😂😂😂,&quot; wrote in her hilarious response to Williams.It's evident that Dijonai Carrington is already striking chemistry with her new teammates in Minnesota. This will help the team to quickly gel together before the playoffs arrive.Courtney Williams registered a season-high 26 points to lead her team. She also had 5 rebounds and 5 assists. Carrington had 4 points in 13 minutes.