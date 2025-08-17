  • home icon
  • "Yall gon leave me alone now?" - Dijonai Carrington comically hits back at fans for speculating her dance snub for Lynx's mascot’s birthday event

"Yall gon leave me alone now?" - Dijonai Carrington comically hits back at fans for speculating her dance snub for Lynx's mascot's birthday event

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 17, 2025 01:29 GMT
Dijonai Carrington comically hit back at fans for her dance snub in team
Dijonai Carrington comically hit back at fans for her dance snub in team's mascot's birthday event

DiJonai Carrington and the Minnesota Lynx defeated the defending champions New York Liberty in their third meeting on Saturday. The Lynx had multiple reasons to celebrate after the win, including the birthday of their mascot, Prowl.

After the game, Minnesota players stood in files and performed a synced dance for their mascot. The Lynx players had birthday hats and party horns.

Although Carrington danced at the back, fans started speculating if she was even dancing during the performance.

Carrington hilariously hit back at fans. In her message on X, she also added a dancing and two sassy faces with rolling eyes.

"Yall gon leave me alone now?????🙄🙄🕺🏽."
In a separate post, the X handle of the team posted a zoomed-in video of Carrington casually dancing with a big smile on her face.

DiJonai Carrington is the newest member of the Lynx. She joined the team just over two weeks ago, on August 3, in a trade from the Dallas Wings. She has previously expressed her joy in playing for the Lynx, a team with selfless players, according to the reigning Most Improved Player.

Since the last season's Finals, the Lynx and the Liberty have met each other three times, and Minnesota has won all of those matchups. The win over the defending champions without Napheesa Collier was a statement win for them. Moreover, the win over New York also came with them clinching their playoff birth.

Courtney Williams hilariously responds to DiJonai Carrington after win vs Liberty

Courtney Williams had the best offensive night of her WNBA career, which too against the Liberty team, one of the top three defensive teams in the league this season. Once the serious business was taken care of, Williams switched back to her goofy side.

After DiJonai Carrington asked fans to leave her alone, her teammate posted a hilarious response.

"Yesssss 😂💃🏽," Williams responded.
"Thank you! YOU THE MAIN ONE IM TALKIN TO 😂😂😂😂😂," wrote in her hilarious response to Williams.
It's evident that Dijonai Carrington is already striking chemistry with her new teammates in Minnesota. This will help the team to quickly gel together before the playoffs arrive.

Courtney Williams registered a season-high 26 points to lead her team. She also had 5 rebounds and 5 assists. Carrington had 4 points in 13 minutes.

Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

