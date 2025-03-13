"Yes thick mama": Angel Reese and LiAngelo Ball's ex shower love to Latto's stunning biker chic leather look

Angel Reese and American rapper and singer Latto share a very close relationship. While Latto isn't the only singer and rapper that Reese is close to, the "Big Mama" singer holds a special place in the Chicago Sky star's life.

Ad

On Wednesday, the rapper posted a series of pictures and a cooking video on her Instagram, and Reese was one of the first ones to hype her up.

Ad

Trending

Reese quickly entered the comment section and reacted to the post with three words.

"yesss thick mamaaa," she wrote.

LiAngelo Ball's ex-girlfriend Nikki Mudarris also commented with two 'heart in the eyes' emojis in the post.

Reese and Nikki Mudarris' comments

Angel Reese made her first big appearance in Latto's "Put It On Da Floor Again" song released last year. Reese appeared in the video during Cardi B's verse.

Ad

Earlier this year, when Angel Reese's McDonald's special was promoted during a Super Bowl commercial, Latto hyped it up through her social media post. Interestingly, she also appeared in the ad video, and Reese addressed her as a "big mama."

As for Nikki Mudarris and LiAngelo Ball, their break up made big news after the former claimed that Ball walked out on her for another woman. She also alleged that the basketball player turned rapper also got the woman pregnant. Ball is currently dating social media influencer Rashida Nicole.

Ad

Angel Reese goes wild over Lady London's 2023 hit song

Angel Reese's connection to the rap world is so close that it wouldn't be surprising if the Chicago Sky star either features in a rap song or releases her own single in the future. From Latto and Megan Thee Stallion to GloRilla, Reese is close to a number of rap sensations from the rap industry.

Ad

The WNBA star's love for the genre is also as real as it gets. On Monday, Reese hung out with YouTuber and social media influencer Ezee, and they seemed to have had a blast during the meeting.

In a video that the YouTuber posted on her Instagram handle, she and the Sky star were seen having a blast. Reese went off singing along "love dealing with a rich ni**a," from rapper Lady London's 2023 hit "Pop Ya sh**." Ezee also jumped in and synced with the basketball star.

Ad

Angel Reese is in Miami, currently busy with her schedule playing for Rose BC in the Unrivaled league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback