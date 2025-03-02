"Yk who I'm rocking witt"- Dallas Wings' forward NaLyssa Smith locks in her pick for Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach WBA title fight

NaLyssa Smith has already made her choice for the Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach WBA title match at Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, New York. The WNBA star sided with Davis as her pick for the fight.

The Dallas Wings star shared a post by 'Tank' on her Instagram story, with a special caption.

"yk who I'm rocking wittt," she wrote in the caption showing her support for the American boxer.

[Credit: IG/@nalyssasmith]

Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach is one of the most anticipated fights in recent memory, especially with the WBA Lightweight World Title on the line. Roach, who holds the WBA title in the super featherweight division, has stepped up from his division to challenge Davis for his title.

As for NaLyssa Smith, she returned from China in January earlier this year. She returned to the country after playing overseas basketball and has now joined the Unrivaled League. She is now teammates with her girlfriend Dijonai Carrington with the Mist BC.

Previously, Smith was teammates with Caitlin Clark while playing for the Indiana Fever. However, the Fever made big changes this offseason to contend for the title in the 2025 NBA season, which saw Smith traded to the Dallas Wings.

NaLyssa Smith reacts to GF Dijonai Carrington's loved-up post

NaLyssa Smith and her girlfriend Dijonai Carrington are united once again after Smith spent some time in China, playing overseas basketball. The former Fever player who also later joined the Mist BC reunited with Carrington in Miami for her Unrivaled game.

Dijonai Carrington later posted a selfie with Smith on her Instagram post. She also announced in her caption that her girlfriend was also joining Mist BC.

NaLyssa Smith reposted the post on her Instagram story and captioned the post with a lovely message.

"wassup my heartttt 😗😗," Smith wrote.

Smith's IG story [Credit: IG/@nalyssasmith]

On January 24, the Unrivaled Basketball League announced that NaLyssa Smith had joined the Mist BC under a relief player contract. So far, she has played one game for the team and registered 2 points and 1 assist in five minutes. Seven days after she joined Unrivaled, Smith was traded to the Dallas Wings in a three-team trade.

On the other hand, Dijonai Carrington has played nine games so far averaging 8.2 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. She was also traded from the Connecticut Sun to the Dallas Wings, on February 2, two days after Smith joined the team. They are now WNBA teammates as well.

