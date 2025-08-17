"You don't go from a Birkin bag to a Target bag" - Cheryl Reeve drops savage take on Courtney Williams' 26-point outburst in Lynx's win

  • home icon
By Juan Paolo David
Modified Aug 17, 2025 02:24 GMT
Cheryl Reeve drops savage take on Courtney Williams
Cheryl Reeve drops savage take on Courtney Williams' 26-point outburst in Lynx's win. (Photo: IMAGN)

No Napheesa Collier, no problem for Courtney Williams and the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday against the New York Liberty. Williams backed up her talk before the game to lead the Lynx to an 86-80 win at the Target Center. Coach Cheryl Reeve dropped a savage take after the game, praising her point guard's performance.

Speaking to reporters, Reeve mentioned that she heard Williams talking some trash about the Liberty ahead of their WNBA Finals rematch. The coach expected her star guard to back up her talk with her play on the court, and she didn't disappoint.

"It's my understanding that Courtney may of poked the bear a little bit on the other side with some words on a stream that they do," Reeve said, according to Lynx beat writer Andrew Dukowitz. "So you don't go from a Birkin bag to a Target bag. So she had to back that up."
Courtney Williams led the way for the Minnesota Lynx, finishing with 26 points, five rebounds and five assists. Kayla McBride and Jessica Sheppard contributed 17 points each, while Alanna Smith added 14 points, seven rebounds and four blocks.

The Lynx continue to adapt in the absence of Napheesa Collier, who is recovering from a sprained ankle. Collier remains the favorite to win the MVP, but her team is doing well without her. They are 4-0 since she went down with the injury, getting two wins against the Liberty and close victories against the Seattle Storm and Washington Mystics.

What did Courtney Williams say about the Liberty?

What did Courtney Williams say about the Liberty? (Photo: IMAGN)
Courtney Williams stirred the pot between the Minnesota Lynx and New York Liberty ahead of the second game of their back-to-back matchup on Saturday. Williams took a shot at the Liberty during a recent "StudBudz" livestream, with co-host Natisha Hiedeman and newest Lynx addition Jaylyn Sherrod.

Sherrod played her rookie season in New York last season, winning a WNBA championship at the expense of the Lynx. She was waived on Aug. 1 to make room for Emma Meesseman and signed with Minnesota eight days later.

"Jay with the good guys now," Williams said. "She left that punk a** team, and she with the good guys now. Straight up, believe it."
The Lynx got the bragging rights after beating the Liberty in back-to-back games. It will be interesting to see if the two teams will face each other in the playoffs, with Minnesota currently atop the WNBA standings and New York dropping to fourth.

Juan Paolo David

