"You got the perfect body" - NLE Choppa offers custom dress design for Cameron Brink while planning Sparks game trip

American rapper NLE Choppa was the latest guest on Cameron Brink's "Straight to Cam" podcast on Monday, March 31. The WNBA star had a ton of questions for Choppa, including stories from his growing-up years and his first impression of the LA Sparks star.

Ad

Choppa is also set to release his clothing brand and that sure got attention of Brink's co-host Sydel Curry-Lee. While wrapping up the episode, Cameron Brink asked the rapper if she would see him attending any Sparks game and Choppa very positively said that he would be in attendance in the future.

Curry-Lee jumped in with something more serious. She wanted Choppa to design a tunnel fit for Brink and the rapper immediately agreed to it. He even added that Brink looked best in black dresses.

Ad

Trending

"I can get your measurements, you can have it," Choppa said. "I feel like you will look great in black."

When Brink expressed her doubts about wearing androgenic dresses like trousers, Choppa said that she had the perfect physique to pull off the fashion.

"I mean, I think you got the perfect body, the height to everything to be drip," Choppa added. "You can put the s**t on for sure." [Timestamp 46:12]

Ad

Ad

Excited with anticipation, Cameron Brink quipped that she would wear an NLE Choppa outfit before every game.

Cameron Brink had a wholesome reaction to Stanford commits showing love to the Sparks star

Cameron Brink left an impressive legacy at Stanford before declaring for the 2024 WNBA draft. Selected by the LA Sparks, Brink wasn't just an example on the basketball court, but also off it.

Ad

Three 2024 Stanford commits, Hailee Swain, Lara Somfai and Alexandra Eschmeyer, earned spots in the 2025 McDonald's All-American Girls Basketball Game. All three of them showered love on Brink.

Swain, Eschmeyer and Somfai have all said that they had a fan moment when they met Brink for the first time in Stanford. Somfai even revealed that she and Brink often talk and the Sparks star has been very much willing to extend her support to her anytime she needed it.

Ad

Ad

Emotionally, with love from the young players, Brink reposted the post on her Instagram story and captioned with an emotional message.

"this made my day!!! I love my Stanford babies the future is so bright ❤️🌲," Brink wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@cameronbrink22]

Swain recalled that when she met the Stanford alumna, she also had the opportunity to meet Steph Curry and other members of his family. The Currys and the Brinks share a very close relationship that dates back to when their parents were college friends.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback