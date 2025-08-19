"You love me real bad" - Ex-Fever Erica Wheeler makes her admiration for $490,118 WNBA star crystal clear

Former Indiana Fever and current Seattle Storm guard Erica Wheeler showed her love to a top WNBA star following their clash on Sunday. Wheeler appreciated what Kahleah Copper did for her during their matchup inside the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Wheeler tagged Copper and thanked her for pointing out that she had dried nasal mucus hanging out. It was a hilarious comment that showcased the camaraderie between the players, despite the numerous scuffles and fights that occurred during the season. &quot;Aye @kahleahcopper you love me real bad! 😂 mid game running up the court you like “E you got a damn booger. Get it ” 😂 like yoooooooo what??! I love you dawg!&quot; Wheeler tweeted. Erica Wheeler @EWeezy_For3eezyLINKAye @kahleahcopper you love me real bad! 😂 mid game running up the court you like “E you got a damn booger. Get it ” 😂 like yoooooooo what??! I love you dawg!The Phoenix Mercury visited the Seattle Storm as part of a five-game WNBA Sunday schedule. The Mercury are trying to regain some momentum, as they have played subpar basketball since the All-Star break, while the Storm just wants to stay afloat and secure a postseason spot.Seattle has fallen in the standings, falling below .500 after losing to the Mercury, 85-82. Alyssa Thomas led the way with another triple-double, putting up 19 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. Kahleah Copper added 17 points, five rebounds and four assists.On the other hand, Nneka Ogwumike had 24 points and eight rebounds for the Storm. Skylar Diggins added 14 points and two assists, while Erica Wheeler contributed eight points off the bench. The Storm are now 17-18 and are eighth in the standings. Kahleah Copper responds to Erica WheelerKahleah Copper responds to Erica Wheeler. (Photo: IMAGN)Following Erica Wheelar's hilarious tweet, Kahleah Copper reciprocated the love and replied to the Seattle Storm guard. Copper acknowledged that she admires Wheeler &quot;real bad.&quot; Some fans might ask why the two players seem close, although they have never played together in the WNBA. Wheeler entered the league in 2015 and has played for the Atlanta Dream, New York Liberty, Indiana Fever, LA Sparks and the Storm. On the other hand, Copper was a first-round pick in 2016 by the Washington Mystics. She has also suited up for the Chicago Sky, winning a championship in 2021 and being named as WNBA Finals MVP. She's in the final year of a two-year, $490,118 deal with the Phoenix Mercury. Copper and Wheeler were teammates in college at Rutgers for one season during the 2012-13 season. Wheeler was in her senior year, while Copper was just a freshman.