"You’re actually HOT": Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull gush as Fever veterans serve glamorous tunnel look

Sophie Cunningham returned to the Indiana Fever lineup after missing two games with an ankle injury. The Fever team arrived in Atlanta for its first road game as they took on the Atlanta Dream at State Farm Arena.

Despite the loss against the Dream in the last game in Indianapolis, the Fever roster's spirit was very high. The team roster arrived in style for the game, highlighted by veteran DeWanna Bonner, who stunned in her tunnel look.

The Instagram post by Fever also showed veteran Kelsey Mitchell jumping in the background, as Sydney Colson made her entrance. Aliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, Lexie Hull and others also showed off their tunnel fit.

While the fans filled the comment section with gushing comments, Hull and Cunningham hyped up their teammates.

"@kelz_hoop & @sydjcolson smiles in that 2nd slide make me so happy," Hull wrote reacting to the video of Mitchell dancing behind Colson.

"@lexiehulll 🤭we were having the time of our lives apparently!" Colson replied.

Sophie Cunningham also posted a major compliment to DeWanna Bonner.

"@dewannabonner you’re actually HOT 🥵 🔥🔥🔥," she wrote.

Comments on Indiana Fever's post. (Credits: IG/Indiana Fever)

Cunningham's presence was immediately felt as she proved to be an answer for Dream's physical game. She ended the game with nine points, six rebounds, three assists and a block.

Sophie Cunningham releases statement after allegations of affair with Josh Bartelstein

The accusations of an affair between Sophie Cunningham and Phoenix Suns CEO Josh Bartelstein rocked the basketball world. In a lawsuit filed by Gene Traylor against the Suns, the former team's head of security, Traylor alleged that he heard Cornelius Craig, the vice president of the team's security and risk management, saying that Cunningham was "f******" Bartelstein.

Days after the allegations went public, Cunningham released a long statement on social media claiming the accusations to be false. She also said that Traylor's statements, which she didn't know, were very hurtful.

"I am deeply saddened by the recent false accusations made against me by Gene Traylor, someone I do not know and have never met," Cunningham wrote. "Let me be clear his statements are untrue and extremely hurtful."

"I am here to compete, play basketball at the highest level and win for my team and my fans, while inspiring other women that they can do or be anything they ever dream of becoming. I hold myself to the highest integrity and my values are what guide me on and off the court."

Sophie Cunningham also expressed her disappointment with the media for publishing the story without asking for a comment on the accusations. She ended the statement by saying that her focus has remained on the basketball court and with her Indiana Fever teammates.

Cunningham has been very private about her romantic life. She avoids sharing any details of her private life on her social media.

