"You're that girl": Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin couldn’t stop gushing as Sophie Cunningham puts major spotlight on her fashion line

Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin, chose Sophie Cunningham to represent her brand, Off Season, as she steps into the WNBA with her sports merchandise. Ahead of her team's game on Tuesday, Cunningham showed up in a Fever-themed outfit.Cunningham wore a denim pencil miniskirt, a blue full sleeve shirt with a tied hem at the back and a pair of white sneakers. However, it was the custom-made Off Season coreset that stood out, which featured the team's logo at the front and a lace-up back.Cunningham, who has been ruled out of the 2025 season with an MCL injury, also wore a knee brace. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostExcited with Cunningham rocking her brand's outfit, Kristin dropped a comment as she gushed over the Fever star.&quot;@sophie_cham you are that girllll!! 😍😍,&quot; Kristin wrote.Kristin's comment on the post (image credit: instagram/offseasonbrand)She also shared Off Season's Instagram post on her story and announced the arrival of the latest collection.&quot;Coming soon!!&quot; Kristin wrote.[Credit: IG/@kristinjuszczyk]In her next story, Kristin posted a close-up picture of Cunningham and tagged her.[Credit: IG/@kristinjuszczyk]Cunningham told her &quot;Show Me Something&quot; podcast cohost on Tuesday that she'll be &quot;one of the first WNBA players&quot; to rock Off Season apparel.Kristin's resume as a designer skyrocketed when she made a custom Kansas City Chiefs jacket for Taylor Swift. Since then, Simone Biles and Taylor Lautner donned jackets designed by her. Additionally, Kristin gifted a custom No. 22 jacket to Caitlin Clark when she broke the NCAA scoring record in 2024.Caitlin Clark hilariously refuses to like Sophie Cunningham's sultry cowboy outfitSophie Cunningham's social media post received a hilarious reaction from Caitlin Clark. Cunningham posted a picture on Instagram on Tuesday wearing a black cowboy outfit, complete with a hat, a pair of boots and a leather jacket.The Fever guard also wore matching lingerie. However, Cunningham's caption alluded to her knee injury.&quot;back when my knee was healthy,&quot; Cunningham wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostClark was caught off guard by Cunningham's post, saying that she wasn't going to like the post.&quot;Jeez Sophie,&quot; Clark wrote.&quot;Can’t like this,&quot; Clark wrote in another comment.Cunningham's other teammate, Sydney Colson, also dropped a hilarious comment.&quot;Girl u barely showin the knee,&quot; Colson wrote.Aerial Powers and Chloe Bibby, who recently signed with the team, chimed in.Comments on Sophie Cunningham's post (image credit: instagram/sophie_cham)Cunningham sustained a season-ending MCL injury on Aug. 19 when Connecticut Sun guard Bria Hartley fell on her knee. She joined Aari McDonald and Colson on the list of Indiana players who have been ruled out of this season.