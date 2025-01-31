"You're lying now" - Angel Reese stunned over mom's confession about sneaking her Gucci glasses while she was gone

It seems like nobody can mess with Angel Reese Gucci shades, not even her mom. As it happened, Reese's mom Angel Webb Reese appeared on the latest episode of the Chicago Sky's star's podcast "Unapologetically Angel" on Thursday.

In a segment of the podcast posted on X, formerly known as "Twitter," Reese's mother confessed about getting one of her daughter's things:

"Guess what, when I was at your place in Chicago, and you weren't there, you were here in Miami, I went through your closet," Webb Reese said. "I got a pair of Gucci shades. Umm, I was looking for that one dress that I was looking for," she added.

The Sky star, who is in Miami playing in the Unrivaled league, asked her mom to return her glasses.

"Make sure you return, you just borrowing them," Angel said.

"Yeah yeah, I am just borrowing them," her mom said.

Angel Reese knows her mom better than anyone and she quickly said she was lying about returning.

"You are lying now," Reese said.

Angel Reese pens heartfelt message with wholesome post to celebrate her mom's birthday

Angel Reese celebrated her mom's birthday on Tuesday, Jan. 29. The WNBA star took to social media to wish her mom on her special day. Two of the posts on her Instagram story were collages featuring mother and daughter.

One of the collages featured mother-daughter sharing beautiful candid moments, from her childhood to her college days at LSU and her draft night in Brooklyn in 2024.

"Happy birthday to my mommy! I love you!" Reese wrote in the caption of the post.

[Credit: IG/@angelreese5]

The other post had another collage of mother-daughter enjoying their holidays together and even posing for a picture at an event.

"My twin! Love you past life! It's whatever for youuu 😍," she wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@angelreese5]

Angel Reese's mother Angel Webb became a professional basketball player after playing college basketball at the University of Maryland. She later played in Luxembourg.

According to People, Angel used to accompany her mother to most of the games and watch her play. Angel's mom was the biggest motivation behind her taking up basketball.

The basketball runs in the Reese family. Reese's brother Julian Reese also plays college basketball for the University of Maryland.

