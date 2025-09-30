  • home icon
  • "You wanna get fined too?" - WNBA fans light up as Angel Reese grades Napheesa Collier’s dig at Cathy Engelbert a perfect ‘10/10’

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Sep 30, 2025 21:34 GMT
Chicago Sky v Minnesota Lynx - Source: Getty
WNBA fans reacted to Angel Reese grading Napheesa Collier’s dig at Cathy Engelbert [Picture Credit: Getty]

WNBA star Napheesa Collier shocked the WNBA world with her exit interview, and Angel Reese stood with her in full support. After the Minnesota Lynx's season wrapped up with a Game 4 loss, Collier arrived on the podium for the interview. However, before any questions were asked, she read her statement.

Collier spoke in support of players and highlighted how the league had not taken honest responsibility for changing things for the players. Collier also shocked the crowd, revealing her face-to-face conversation with players regarding players being underpaid.

Angel Reese vowed her support for the WNBPA Vice President, giving her full grade for the bold move.

"10/10. No notes!" she wrote in her X post on Tuesday.
Reacting to Reese's post, one of the fans GOATed the Chicago Sky star for using her platform positively.

"I love how you use your platform always angel 🐐💕."
A fan hilariously warned the Sky star about the fine for speaking up.

"U wanna get fined too huh?"
A fan shaded WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert for fining players.

"Cathy scrolling Twitter rn to see who she can fine next 😭💀 stay safe."
One of the fans suggested that the WNBA players should go on strike just to prove the league's dependency on them.

"Go on strike and show them y'all don't need them…they need y'all."
A fan hyped up Angel Reese and slammed the Engelbert and the WNBA, lately fining players for speaking up.

"right twin f*** cathy and her fines."
Meanwhile, one of the fans showed their trust in Angel Reese for speaking up.

"My queen!! I knew you were gonna say something 😍😍."
However, not all fans made positive comments on Reese's post. One of the fans slammed her for quitting on the Sky team.

"You didn’t even make to your exit interview after quitting on your team for the second consecutive season."
Napheesa Collier reveals Cathy Engelbert's shocking reply to big Angel Reese Caitlin Clark question

The arrival of players like Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark revolutionized the WNBA. While the greatness of the veteran players like Napheesa Collier and A'ja Wilson was never questioned, the young stars brought fans and, consequently, the much-needed attention with them.

During her exit interview, Collier revealed that she inquired with Cathy Engelbert about her appropriate plan to address the small salary for players like Reese, Clark and Paige Bueckers who brought high revenue in the league.

"Caitlin should be grateful she makes $16 million off the court because without the platform the WNBA gives her, she wouldn't have make anything," Engelbert said, according to Collier's statement on Tuesday.

Players like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese make most of their career earnings through collaborations and advertisements. In 2025, Reese made only $74,909 from her WNBA salary, which was far less than the money she made outside the basketball court.

