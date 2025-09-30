  • home icon
  "Full throated delusion": Fans split as Wendell Carter Jr. declares Angel Reese and himself would humble A'ja Wilson and her boyfriend Bam Adebayo

"Full throated delusion": Fans split as Wendell Carter Jr. declares Angel Reese and himself would humble A’ja Wilson and her boyfriend Bam Adebayo

By Sameer Khan
Modified Sep 30, 2025 12:59 GMT
Fans split as Wendell Carter Jr. declares Angel Reese and himself would humble A&rsquo;ja Wilson and Bam Adebayo
Fans split as Wendell Carter Jr. declares Angel Reese and himself would humble A’ja Wilson and Bam Adebayo (Credits: Getty and Imagn)

Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. left fans split after saying that he and Angel Reese would defeat Bam Adebayo and A’ja Wilson in a 2-on-2 match. Carter has long been rumored to be dating WNBA star Angel Reese. Fans have been speculating about their relationship since noticing Carter Jr.'s presence at Reese’s birthday party in May 2025.

The Chicago Sky star was also spotted at many of Orlando's games last season. Meanwhile, Bam Adebayo and A’ja Wilson are confirmed to be dating after first sparking rumors at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Speaking to reporters on media day on Monday, Carter Jr. was asked if he thinks of himself as one of the league’s more versatile big men before being questioned about a hypothetical 2-on-2 between himself and Reese vs. Adebayo and Wilson.

The Orlando center answered the first question, expressing confidence in his abilities.

“I definitely feel like I’m one of the most versatile bigs in the league. You look at a guy like Bam, who’s the ideal type for everyone. I think he’s the most versatile big in the league, I’m right up there with him,” Carter said.
Wendell Carter Jr. continued, jokingly saying that he and Reese would defeat Adebayo and A’ja Wilson 11-0 in a 2-on-2.

“In terms of the 2-on-2, definitely 11-0, Wardell and Angel for sure! Shoutout Bam and A’ja though!”

Fans reacted to Carter Jr.’s comments on X, calling the Orlando Magic star “delusional” for his claims. Others chimed in, suggesting that the result of the game would be embarrassing for Carter Jr. and Reese. Here are the most notable reactions:

“11-0 is absolute insanity lmfao. But I respect the full throated delusion,” one fan wrote.
The reactions from the fans aren't far-fetched considering both Adebayo and Wilson are top two-way players in their respective leagues.

Wendell Carter Jr. names Angel Reese as his favorite WNBA player

Continuing his conversation with reporters, Wendell Carter Jr. was asked about his appearance at the WNBA All-Star game in July. Reporters also asked the NBA star to name his favorite WNBA player. Carter Jr. laughed at the questions before naming Angel Reese.

"I love that question," Carter Jr. said. "My favorite WNBA player is Angel Reese. I just love how she has an 'I don't care' personality. She goes out there every night and does her thing. I praise her for that."

While Reese faces an uncertain future with the Chicago Sky, Wendell Carter Jr. will be looking to return to action on Oct. 4 as the Orlando Magic face the Miami Heat in their first preseason game.

