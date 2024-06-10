Rickea Jackson hitting 6ft Kate Martin with 'too small’ cele sends fans into frenzy: "Rooks have arrived in grown women’s league"

Rickea Jackson, the LA Sparks' fourth overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, hit 6-foot-tall Kate Martin with the 'too small' celebration after scoring on Sunday. In the game's final minutes, in which the Sparks defeated the Las Vegas Aces, Jackson sank a nifty turnaround board shot over Martin to put the Sparks up by four points before acting out the viral celebration.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Jackson's celebratory move had WNBA fans hyped as they took to X to share their thoughts:

"I done seen an Angel Reese " f*ck wrong wichuu," Rickea Jackson just did the too small to Kate Martin after the bucket. This is what it’s about man, the rooks have arrived in the grown woman’s league," a fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Are you kidding me?! Rickea's 'Too Small' is a masterpiece! The way she slams it home like nobody's business, gives me LIFE. Kate must be loving every second of it. Can't help but wonder what inspired this masterpiece," a fan tweeted.

"This is game, these rookies 🔥🔥," a fan tweeted.

"Lol destroyed Kate all game," a fan tweeted.

"This girl got moves. Looks like Caitlin has some serious competition for title of best rookie.," a fan tweeted.

Sunday's game featured Rickea Jackson recording her career-high 16 points, along with five rebounds, one assist, and one block as the Sparks clinched a 96-92 victory against the reigning WNBA Champions. Meanwhile, Kate Martin registered 13 points, four rebounds, and three assists in the Aces' losing effort.

Rickea Jackson talks game after defeating reigning WNBA champions

Featuring in her first walk-off interview as an LA Sparks in the WNBA, Rickea Jackson spoke about winning over the Las Vegas Aces in front of the sell-out crowd at home on Sunday.

“It was amazing. I feel like this is just our confidence-building game one and I’m just so proud of this team,” Jackson said.

The rookie further shared her mindset in the final quarter in which she registered seven of her 16 points.

"I just want to win. I feel like this team comes in every day and put in a work. I’m just grateful to be in LA!”

After securing back-to-back wins, Jackson also shared the team's plan to try and keep the winning streak alive ahead of their upcoming seven-game road trip.

“Just staying together. That’s what got us the win today. Knowing that our defense is going to get us stops and we just need to convert on our offensive end and just stand together and connected on both ends.”

Rickea Jackson and the LA Sparks hit the road to face the Seattle Storm next on Tuesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback