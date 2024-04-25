Sabrina Ionescu vs Caitlin Clark Shoe Deal: Comparing Nike contracts for WNBA sharpshooters

Caitlin Clark's selection in the WNBA draft became a historic moment in the league. She helped to highlight how underpaid women athletes are; however, she also became a torchbearer for a better future.

She became one of the biggest WNBA names to join the Nike family, signing an eight-figure contract. Her deal has been compared to that of Sabrina Ionescu, who also has a shoe deal with the sportswear giant.

One of the reasons that Ionescu’s and Clark’s deals have been in the limelight has been because Clark will have her own signature shoe, just like Ionescu, with Nike.

Let’s have a closer look at their respective deals.

After breaking records at the college level, Clark set another record right after entering the WNBA. The No. 1 pick in the draft by the Indiana Fever, Clark recently signed an eight-year, $28 million deal with Nike. Her deal also includes her own Nike signature shoe.

Sabrina Ionescu has the biggest contract with Nike apart from Clark. In 2020, after being selected No. 1 by the New York Liberty, Ionescu signed a multi-year deal that included a signature shoe with Nike.

Sabrina Ionescu vs. Caitlin Clark career achievements

Sabrina Ionescu was one of the best NCAA players to enter into the WNBA draft. Before she made her name among the game's best shooters, she was a triple-double machine for the Oregon Ducks.

Ionescu had 26 triple-doubles, which is way more than the second-place holder in history. She is also the only player in NCAA history in both men's and women’s categories to have 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds.

She was a National Player of The Year, a two-time Wooden Award winner and a three-time top point guard award winner.

In terms of influencing women's basketball, Caitlin Clark is perhaps unbeatable from the present standpoint. Clark arguably has the most impressive college resume of all. No player scored more points, man or woman, than the 2024 WNBA draft's No. 1 pick. She is also the record holder for the most points scored in one season.

Clark won two consecutive Wooden Awards and two consecutive Naismith Player of the Year awards and is also a three-time Nancy Lieberman Award winner. The Iowa Hawkeyes have retired her jersey.