Shey Peddy drops heartfelt 1-word reaction after joining Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever

The Indiana Fever announced a key signing on Tuesday after Sophie Cunningham was ruled out for the remainder of the season. In a release, the Indiana-based franchise confirmed the signing of Shey Peddy as the team's newest point guard amid injuries to Caitlin Clark and others.After earning a seven-day hardship contract with the most talked-about team in the WNBA, Peddy wasted no time expressing her gratitude. The 5-foot-7 veteran guard shared the Fever’s post on her Instagram story and dropped a heartfelt one-word comment.&quot;Blessed,&quot; Peddy wrote.(Image Credit: Shey Peddy/Instagram)The Fever were forced to sign Shey Peddy after Sophie Cunningham’s injury left the franchise extremely shorthanded at the guard position. Indiana currently has four players injured, all of whom are guards. Caitlin Clark was the first to be sidelined, though she has not been ruled out for the season.Meanwhile, Sydney Colson (torn left ACL), Aari McDonald (broken bone in her right foot) and Cunningham (torn right MCL) have all been ruled out for the season.As for Peddy, the 36-year-old floor general has played for three teams in the WNBA. She spent two seasons with the Washington Mystics before joining the Phoenix Mercury. Her most recent appearance in the league came earlier this season with the LA Sparks.How many games has Shey Peddy played in her WNBA career?Shey Peddy has been around the league for many years but hasn’t played in too many games. Over six seasons in the WNBA, the veteran guard has appeared in 122 contests. Her best years came during her stint with the Phoenix Mercury, where she received consistent playing time.Her standout season was in 2022, when she suited up for the Mercury in 34 games and averaged 9.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.4 steals while shooting 41.8% from the floor, including 32.9% from 3-point range.Peddy is expected to make her Indiana Fever debut on Friday in the team’s blockbuster matchup against the Minnesota Lynx. All eyes will be on how the seasoned guard performs with millions watching around the world.