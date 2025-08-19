  • home icon
  "Why do they keep signing short, older players?" - WNBA fans stunned as Fever sign ex-Sparks guard with Sophie Cunningham joining injury list

"Why do they keep signing short, older players?" - WNBA fans stunned as Fever sign ex-Sparks guard with Sophie Cunningham joining injury list

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 19, 2025 21:26 GMT
WNBA fans reacted to the Fever signing Shey Peddy after Sophie Cunningham injury [Picture Credit: Getty]
WNBA fans reacted to the Fever signing Shey Peddy after Sophie Cunningham injury [Picture Credit: Getty]

The Indiana Fever announced on Tuesday that Sophie Cunningham will be out for the season, which has upset many WNBA fans. Additionally, dissatisfaction spread through the Fever fan base after the team announced that they had signed Shey Peddy on a 7-day hardship contract.

Peddy is a veteran player who has been with the league since 2012. However, her height (5'7") and her status as a 36-year-old veteran were issues for the fans.

Reacting to the post, a fan wondered why the Fever keep signing older players.

"Why do they keep signing short, older players? We need tall, young players. 🙄🙄."
One fan was confused by the Fever's reasoning for signing Peddy to replace Sophie Cunningham.

"So you somehow "replaced" a 29 year old wing/guard, your sixth player pretty much… with a 36 year old guard standin at 5’7. Yeah nah, that’s one way of doin things i guess."
One of the fans demanded that the team forfeit the season and that the league be punished.

"Just forfeit the remainder of the season. This league which refuses to protect our players should not benefit from one drop of tickets sales or TV ratings."
A fan said that Peddy might not play more than a few seconds in her contract.

"I wonder if she's going to play more than the 4.6 seconds the last person signed did before she got cut."
Meanwhile, a fan trolled the team for making itself a home for old players.

"🤯 ohh man 😮‍💨 ... are we in the business of giving old short guards a retirement home😔."
A fan was very unhappy with Fever GM Amber Cox handling her business.

"Every decision Amber makes is definitely worse than the last. I don't understand why they don't sign a point guard like Serena Sundell."
Moreover, one fan wrote that the fans had better ideas about who to sign than the Fever's front office.

"WTF??? She is washed. Does the front office actually not have a clue?? How are so many fans more educated/aware of free agent prospects than you??"
What does Sophie Cunningham's injury mean for the Indiana Fever?

The Indiana Fever were expected to be one of the top teams in the league after their offseason moves, including trading for Sophie Cunningham. However, this season has turned out to be nothing like the hopeful vision that was created in the Indiana camp.

Months later, the Fever front office has made numerous calls, signing players to hardship contracts. However, Sophie Cunningham's injury may have broken the last remaining patience of Indiana Fever fans, as they have begun to question the validity of the season.

The team has already been struggling with Caitlin Clark's absence throughout the season (not to mention that fans believe she might not return). Aari McDonald, who was proving to be a substantial addition to the roster, was handling both ball and scoring responsibilities. Sydney Colson was also very productive with her team.

With Sophie Cunningham out, the Fever have lost another ball handler, a great shooter, and a pest as a defender. Cunningham brought a lot of force and energy to the floor that the Fever desperately needed. With players on hardship contracts on the roster, the Fever's 2025 season isn't shaping up the way they might have expected.

