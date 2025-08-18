  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Sophie Cunningham
  • "Slayyyy babesss": Sophie Cunningham's first post after brutal injury draws heartfelt reaction from Aliyah Boston, Lexie Hull and others

By Atishay Jain
Modified Aug 18, 2025 05:16 GMT
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun - Source: Imagn
"Slayyyy babesss": Sophie Cunningham's first post after brutal injury draws heartfelt reaction from Aliyah Boston, Lexie Hull and others. (Image Source: Imagn)

Sophie Cunningham suffered a potential season-ending injury on Sunday. The Indiana Fever guard sustained a blow to her right knee during the team’s 99-93 overtime victory on the road against the Connecticut Sun. Soon after, she shared a post on Instagram that drew heartfelt reactions from Aliyah Boston, Lexie Hull and other Indiana teammates.

Interestingly, Cunningham’s first Instagram post after the injury wasn’t directly related to her personal setback. Instead, the former Phoenix Mercury guard shared a collection of 14 photos and videos capturing her moments on and off the court throughout the month of August.

The comment section of Sophie Cunningham’s post was soon flooded with heartfelt reactions from fans, Indiana Fever players and the star guard’s family members. Aliyah Boston, Lexie Hull, Sydney Colson, Natasha Howard, Chloe Bibby and Makayla Timpson were joined by Sophie’s sister, Lindsey Cunningham, as all of them showed love and support for the Fever guard.

"slayyyy babesss," Boston wrote.
"Last slide," Colson commented.
"you >" Hull wrote.
(Image Credit: Sophie Cunningham/Instagram)
Meanwhile, Cunningham’s outing on the court was limited to just over 10 minutes after she went down with an injury in the second quarter. She was helped off as she writhed in pain while making her way back to the locker room. Despite losing their sharpshooter early in the game, the Fever recorded the largest comeback win in franchise history.

When will Sophie Cunningham return to action after injury setback?

There’s no official update from the Indiana Fever on the extent of Sophie Cunningham’s injury. Coach Stephanie White announced that the sharpshooting guard will undergo an MRI on Monday, after which more details about her injury will be known. As of Sunday, there was no update on when Cunningham might suit up for Indiana again.

The Fever have nine regular-season games remaining and both the team and its fans will be hoping that Cunningham’s injury doesn’t prove to be a major setback and that she can make her comeback before the playoffs.

Edited by Atishay Jain
