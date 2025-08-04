The Indiana Fever’s pregame shootaround on Sunday featured a hilarious moment involving Sophie Cunningham, Lexie Hull and Sydney Colson. Ahead of tip-off against the Seattle Storm, Colson, who is on a one-year, $90,000 contract, was playfully jumped by her teammates Cunningham and Hull, a moment that even left Caitlin Clark smiling.The video instantly went viral across social media platforms. Colson shared the clip on her Instagram story and once again showcased her comedic side, dropping an unfiltered reaction to the on-court moment with her teammates.&quot;Smelled like spoilt milk,&quot; Colson wrote.(Image Credit: Sydney Colson/Instagram)Sophie Cunningham was the first of the three Fever players involved in the video to share the clip on social media. The Fever sharpshooter posted it on her Instagram story and also reacted to the viral clip on X (formerly Twitter).Cunningham delivered an outstanding performance against the Seattle Storm on Sunday and played a key role in the team’s 78-74 victory. The star guard finished with 17 points, shooting 4 of 5 from deep.On the flip side, Sydney Colson and Lexie Hull both went scoreless against the Storm. Coming off the bench, neither player was able to make a significant impact.Sophie Cunningham has replaced Lexie Hull in Fever's starting lineupIndiana Fever coach Stephanie White recently moved Sophie Cunningham into the starting lineup at Lexie Hull’s expense. Cunningham’s red-hot 3-point shooting, coupled with Hull’s significant drop in shooting efficiency, prompted White to make the change.The decision has worked wonders for the Fever as the tweak has revitalized the franchise’s campaign. Indiana has won five consecutive games, all with Cunningham in the starting lineup.Meanwhile, Sydney Colson has continued to play off the bench, even in Caitlin Clark’s absence. Aari McDonald has secured her spot in the starting lineup during Clark’s absence with a series of game-winning performances.