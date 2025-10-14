Sophie Cunningham and Kelsey Mitchell played for the Indiana Fever in the 2025 WNBA season. There's no guarantee whether Cunningham and Mitchell will return to Indiana for next season, as their contracts with the franchise ended when the Fever were eliminated from the playoffs. Both players are now unrestricted free agents and haven't committed to remain with the team long term.Amid the uncertainty on Mitchell's future with the team, the Fever admin shared an Instagram post to hyped the veteran point guard. Through the caption, the three-time All-Star was advertised as the &quot;hardest&quot; defensive assignment in the league.&quot;Hardest player in the league to guard,&quot; the caption read. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSophie Cunningham didn't scroll past the post just by hitting the like button. The former Phoenix Mercury guard dropped a one-word reaction in the comment section and agreed with the Fever admin's high praise on Mitchell.&quot;Period,&quot; Cunningham wrote.(Credit: Indiana Fever/Instagram)Kelsey Mitchell has often been called the fastest as well as one of the toughest players to guard in the WNBA by her own peers. Mitchell's speed and ability to navigate through defenders with nifty handles and silky smooth footwork make her a nightmare for opposition defenders.Sophie Cunningham and Kelsey Mitchell are uncertain to return to IndianaDuring the Indiana Fever's exit interview, both Sophie Cunningham and Kelsey Mitchell were asked about their future. Interestingly, both players refrained from committing to the Fever, while Cunningham even openly stated that she would entertain &quot;other opportunities.&quot;Mitchell was more diplomatic in her response when quizzed about her plans. The veteran guard stated that she would take her time and her decision would depend on what's best for her family.Meanwhile, Fever general manager Amber Cox didn't mince her words and affirmed that re-signing Mitchell is going to be the franchise's No. 1 priority this offseason.