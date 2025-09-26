When Sophie Cunningham suffered a season-ending injury in August, the Indiana Fever were in disarray. As the team’s injury list grew, their chances of making the playoffs appeared to plummet. What helped Stephanie White guide the team into the postseason was the arrival of reinforcements, including Aerial Powers, who fit seamlessly into the squadPowers initially joined on a seven-day hardship deal but later signed a $78,829 rest-of-the-year contract after Cunningham was ruled out for the season. Her energy has been infectious as the veteran guard has injected new life into the team. Ahead of Game 3, Powers posted an inspirational message that highlighted the character she has brought to the team.&quot;We &gt; Me,&quot; Powers wrote.(Credit: Aerial Powers/Instagram)The Fever players didn’t waste any time showing love for Aerial Powers. Lexie Hull, Sydney Colson and Makayla Timpson left heartfelt reactions in the comments as the team geared up for a blockbuster Game 3 against the Las Vegas Aces.While Sophie Cunningham served as the enforcer for Indiana when healthy, Aerial Powers has become the team’s energizer bunny. Videos of her hyped reactions and chest bumps with teammates and coaches have become synonymous with the Fever’s inspired playoff run.Powers struggled in Game 2 loss against the Aces, finishing with just one point and one assist in seven minutes while missing both of her shot attempts. With the next two games set to be played at home, a significant uptick in Powers' production can be expected.Sophie Cunningham's injury &quot;hurt&quot; Aerial PowersAerial Powers was ecstatic when she received the call to join the Indiana Fever. Upon arriving, the veteran guard spoke candidly about her relationship with Sophie Cunningham and the sense of &quot;hurt&quot; she felt upon learning about the injury to the former Phoenix Mercury guard.&quot;It's kind of weird being in this position, coming in for someone injured, especially Sophie, we have a good relationship, so I was upset that she got hurt,&quot; Powers had said.&quot;Her and along with the other girls, I wish them the best of health. But for me, I'm excited to bring energy to the team, also whatever they need, defensively, offensively.&quot;Powers has played 13 games for the Fever this season, including five playoff appearances. She has won a place in the fans' hearts by representing the franchise with a true winner’s attitude.