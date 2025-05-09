"That's pretty wild" - Caitlin Clark's teammate Lexie Hull reveals Fever star is rocking a new gear for upcoming season

Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark could be rocking a shooting sleeve for her sophomore season in the WNBA. Her teammate, Lexie Hull, made the revelation during the team's media session on Thursday.

Asked who among the Fever players was likely to show up with something "wild" or surprising in practice or even for the new season, she said it was last year's Rookie of the Year, who had a shooting sleeve in one of their practices.

"I think Caitlin," Hull said. She showed up with something on her arm the other and somehow it turned out okay. It was just a shooting sleeve but for her that's pretty wild. I don't know [if she would be playing with it this season] but let's see."

In her rookie campaign last season, Caitlin Clark played with the sporty elastic headband she has become well-known for.

She went on to have it solid, finishing with averages of 19.2 points, 8.4 rebounds (league-high), 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 40 games. Her steady play helped the Fever return to the playoffs after eight years.

Indiana will play one more preseason game on Saturday against the Atlanta Dream on the road before they begin their regular season campaign on May 17 at home against the Chicago Sky.

Caitlin Clark looks to improve on her leadership in second WNBA season

While it remains to be seen whether Caitlin Clark will make changes to her game-day look, the guard talked about one change that fans can definitely expect from her in her second season in the WNBA.

She spoke about this with reporters on Thursday as the Fever continue to gear up for the new season, which tips off next week.

"I think for myself going into Year 2, I think just being a good leader," Clark said. "I think when you are the point guard you gotta be the strongest voice on the floor. At times that's where I struggled last year."

"Coming in as a rookie, you don't know when to use your voice, you don't know when to listen to your vets. You don't know the best way to handle a lot of those situations. I think just learning and growing through that, just being a good leader is my main goal."

To help her develop to be the leader that she wants to become, the Fever brought in veteran players who have seen it all and won in the WNBA. Among them were DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard and coach Stephanie White.

Caitlin Clark said she is looking forward to working and learning from her veterans in what she hopes to be another eventful run for the Fever.

