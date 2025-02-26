Top 3 players Indiana Fever should target after Kristy Wallace's sudden decision opens up spot

On Tuesday, the Indiana Fever announced that Kristy Wallace would sit out the 2025 WNBA season. According to ESPN, Wallace has made this decision due to personal reasons. The Australian international represented her nation in the Summer Olympics last year where she helped her team secure the Bronze medal.

This decision has led to a free spot on the Fever roster which means that the 2012 WNBA champions have a chance to sign another free player to improve their roster. The Fever has already made some big moves this offseason.

They brought in two notable veteran talents in Natasha Howard and DeWanna Bonner. Now with another open spot, the Indiana Fever can look into the market to bring in another talent to play alongside their experienced and superstar-laden lineup.

So, let us take a look at the top three players Fever should pursue given the salary cap.

Top 3 players Indiana Fever should target after Kristy Wallace's announcement

3. Victoria Vivians

Victoria Vivians can prove to be a solid option for the Fever ahead of the 2025 season. The six-year veteran started her career with the Indiana Fever and returning to the franchise that drafted her could be a great homecoming move.

Vivian played with the Storm last season and averaged 3.1 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists. Although her offensive output is not much compared to the rest of the squad, she would be a great veteran influence on the younger players.

2. Aerial Powers

Aerial Powers is a potential star that the Indiana Fever can target to acquire after Wallace's announcement. The Atlanta Dream star had played only one season with the Dream after signing a one-year contract with them last season.

She played 17 games for the Dream and averaged 8.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. Moreover, the fans have also expressed their desire to see the Dream player join the Fever rankings.

1. Chennedy Carter

Chennedy Carter was amazing for the Chicago Sky last season. She was the perfect forward for a team with minimal offensive output and was solely responsible for putting up a fight in the final few games of the season.

Carter and Caitlin Clark have had their differences in the past but no one can deny that the Sky forward has a knack for scoring.

She would be a great forward in a lineup with a great passer such as Clark. Last season, Carter averaged 17.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. Moreover, she has been doing great in the Women's Chinese Basketball Association.

Carter is a restricted free agent and her cryptic posts online have hinted that she is not planning on returning to the Sky. So if the Indiana Fever's front office can bring her aboard as she would be a great asset for the 2012 champions.

