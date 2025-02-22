Vinyl BC vs. Phantom BC Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 22 | Unrivaled 2025

The Vinyl BC vs. Phantom BC game is one of the two Unrivaled contests scheduled for Saturday. Neither of the teams has had a great season so far as they remain among the bottom three teams in the league.

Ad

The Vinyl is ranked 4th in the Unrivaled 2025 season with a 4-5 record. On the other hand, the Phantom have been able to win only two out of their eight games so far. The last win for the Phantom came on January 31 against the Rose BC.

This will be the second Vinyl BC vs. Phantom BC since January 20. In their last contest, the Phantom team faced a blowout loss against the Vinyl team. They faced an 84-69 defeat, following an 83-48 defeat against the Laces on January 18.

Ad

Trending

Vinyl BC vs. Phantom BC: Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Dearica Hamby has been the driving force for the Vinyl team. She is among the top four scorers in the league, averaging 21.6 points per game.

Vinyl BC roster

Arike Ogunbowale (Dallas Wings)

Jordin Canada (Atlanta Dream)

Dearica Hamby (LA Sparks)

Aliyah Boston (Indiana Fever)

Rhyne Howard (Atlanta Dream)

Rae Burrell (LA Sparks)

Ad

Vinyl BC: Starting Lineup and depth chart

The Vinyl team will see Rhyne Howard (C), Jordin Canada (F) and Dearica Hamby (C) in the starter role.

Guards Forwards Centers Arike Ogunbowale Dearica Hamby Aliyah Boston Jordin Canada Rae Burrell Rhyne Howard

Ad

Phantom BC roster

The Phantom team is led by Sabrina Ionescu and Satou Sabally who are ranked 10th and 11th in the league in scoring.

Sabrina Ionescu (New York Liberty)

Satou Sabally (Phoenix Mercury)

Marina Mabrey (Connecticut Sun)

Natasha Cloud (Connecticut Sun)

Katie Lou Samuelson (Seattle Storm)

Brittney Griner (Atlanta Dream)

Phantom BC: Starting Lineup and depth chart

The Phantom team will see Sabrina Ionescu (C), Satou Sabally (F) and Natasha Cloud (C) in the starting lineup against the Vinyl team.

Ad

Guard Forward Center Sabrina Ionescu Satou Sabally Brittney Griner Natasha Cloud Katie Lou Samuelson Marina Mabrey

Ad

Vinyl BC vs. Phantom BC: Preview

The Vinyl BC vs. Phantom BC is expected to be an interesting matchup given both teams would be desperate for a win. Since the 1-on-1 Tournament, Vinyl is 1-1 and the Phantom lost its only game.

The Vinyl lost against the Rose BC, a team that went on to hand the first defeat to the Lunar Owl team in nine games. Then, Vinyl beat Mist on Friday.

On the other hand, the Phantom BC is not having a great season. Their last loss came against the Laces BC on Tuesday, the team with the second-best record in the league. They are also among the worst teams in the league so far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback