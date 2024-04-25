Which WNBA players have shoe deals? Closer look after Caitlin Clark signs with Nike

WNBA training camp begins on April 28 as teams prepare their rosters to be game-ready for the league's opening night on May 14.

Basketball will always be synonymous with sneakers. Hoops fans want to wear the best pair of sneakers available. A big-name player will instantly get a signature sneaker from any brand the player has signed a deal with. Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Penny Hardaway, Charles Barkley and LeBron James are some of the popular names that have their signature basketball sneakers in the NBA.

Among the pioneer WNBA players with signature sneakers were Sheryl Swoopes, Rebecca Lobo, Lisa Leslie, Cynthia Cooper, Dawn Staley, and Nikki McCray.

Many years later, a new generation of WNBA players would follow suit and have their sneakers named after them.

Current WNBA players with signature sneaker deals

Sabrina Ionescu - Nike Sabrina 1

Brand: Nike

Former WNBA number one overall pick Sabrina Ionescu signed a multi-year shoe deal with Nike in April 2020. Her signature hoop shoes, the Nike Sabrina 1, were released on April 10, 2023. Since then, the Sabrina 1's have been one of the go-to sneakers among players in the NCAA, WNBA and NBA.

Elena Delle Donne - Nike Air Deldon 1

Brand: Nike

Two-time WNBA MVP and Washington Mystics star Elena Delle Donne joined Nike's Elite list of athletes in 2013. Since inking a multi-year partnership with Nike, in October 2022, the swoosh brand formally unveiled Delle Donne's first signature sneaker -- the Nike Deldon 1.

The Air Deldon 1 was the first Nike signature to use the Swoosh brand's adaptive FlyEase technology. The said technology in Delle Donne's sneakers was made not just for pro hoops athletes but for those suffering from cerebral palsy and autism.

Breanna Stewart - Puma Stewie 1

Brand: Puma

Two-time WNBA champion Breanna Stewert signed with Puma in May 2021. The following year, Puma released her first signature sneaker, dubbed "Puma Stewie 1." Since then, it's been one of the most popular hoop sneakers in the WNBA.

Past WNBA players with sneaker deals

Sheryl Swoopes - Nike Air Swoopes

Brand: Nike

WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes was the first woman to have her signature sneakers in 1995. Since then, Nike has released seven models of the Air Swoopes line until 2002.

Rebecca Lobo - Reebok The Lobo

Brand: Reebok

Reebok signed a marquee WNBA player, Rebecca Lobo, in 1997. Her signature sneaker, "The Lobo," was released in 1998.

Cynthia Cooper - Nike Air C14

Brand: Nike

Cynthia Cooper had a two-year sneaker deal with Nike in 1997. The swoosh brand released Cooper's signature sneaker, the Nike Air C14, in 1999.

Lisa Leslie - Nike Total Air 9

Brand: Nike

Lisa Leslie, the first woman to dunk in the WNBA during a game in 2002, had a shoe deal in her career. Her signature sneaker, the Nike Total Air 9, was released in 1998.

Dawn Staley - Nike Air Zoom S5

Brand: Nike

WNBA legend and South Carolina coach Dawn Staley was signed by Nike in 1999.

In the same year, Nike released Staley's signature hoop shoe, the Nike Air Zoom S5.

Nikki McCray - Fila Nikki Delta

Brand: Fila

Fila had a good run making basketball sneakers in the 90s. Nikki McCray signed a sneaker deal with the Italian brand in 1999. The Fila Nikke Delta was released in the same year.

Chamique Holdsclaw - Nike Shox BB4 Mique

Brand: Nike

The early 2000s were also booming with signature sneakers in the WNBA. Nike made Chamique Holdsclaw her signature shoe, the Nike Shox BB4 Mique, in 2001.

Diana Taurasi - Nike Air Max Taurasi

Brand: Nike

Diana Taurasi of the Phoenix Mercury rocked some nice sneakers in the mid-2000s. Nike created a special sneaker called the Nike Air Max Taurasi in 2005.

Candace Parker - Adidas Ace Commander

Brand: Adidas

Las Vegas Aces star Candace Parker was the first female hoops player to sign with Adidas. She was the face of the Ace Commander line in 2010.

Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark reportedly turned down sneaker deals from rival brands

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark is close to signing an eight-year sneaker deal worth $28 million with Nike. The deal also includes her very own signature sneakers.

Some rival brands were also in the run to sign the WNBA's most popular rookie. Sneaker News revealed on X (formerly Twitter) details of the offer sheet Adidas, Under Armour and Puma sent to Clark's representatives.

Nike's offer to Caitlin Clark seems to be the most enticing compared to their sneaker brand rivals.