Who are New York Liberty expected to pick WNBA Draft 2025? Best pieces to add around Breanna Stewart explored

The New York Liberty are coming off of their first WNBA title in 2024 and are considered one of the favorites to take home this year's title in what would be the first back-to-back title run since A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas did it in 2022 and 2023. They'll make one more addition this year in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

While the New York Liberty appear to have their roster set in stone, they were still busy this offseason, moving on from the seventh and twelfth picks in the draft to bring in new pieces to the team, including Natasha Cloud. The Liberty are left with the final pick in the third round of the draft, which they will likely use to take a player who will sit back and learn from the veterans on the roster.

Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Co. have their sights set on another title, but the organization hasn't stopped looking for young talent. While one of the best groups in the league, the Liberty also have one of the oldest rosters in the WNBA, headlined by a 30-year-old Stewart and 31-year-old Jonquel Jones.

Looking at mock drafts from Sports Illustrated and CBS Sports, here are a few players that the New York Liberty could target with the final pick in the draft.

Madison Hayes joins the New York Liberty to learn from Sabrina Ionescu

Madison Hayes was one of the four players for NC State that averaged more than ten points per game as the team made it all the way to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament. Her three-point shooting ability, as well as her knack for securing rebounds, made her a key piece for NC State and are the reasons why she has garnered attention ahead of the draft.

Hayes was an efficient shooter on decent volume this season and if her accuracy from deep translates into the professional game, she will have a spot on rosters waiting for her. The Liberty, anchored by one of the best star duos in the league in Stewart and Ionescu, could always use another shooter. However, Hayes' biggest value might be her versatility.

Sabrina Ionescu broke the mold a few years ago as a guard who could impact the game in all aspects. If the New York Liberty bring in Hayes with their draft pick, Ionescu could be a major influence in molding Hayes into a valuable contributor to the Liberty once a rotation spot becomes available.

New York brings in one of the elite snipers of the draft in Aaliyah Nye

The Alabama Crimson Tide were another team that experience a shorter-than-expected run in this year's NCAA Tournament, but they proved throughout the season that they were one of the best three-point shooting teams in the country, rivaling even the national champion UConn Huskies. While she was the third-leading scorer on the team, Aaliyah Nye was by far the best shooter.

Nye shoot a blistering 45.8% from three-point range, which ranked fifth in the country amongst all players. Her ability to make defenses pay for giving her an inch of extra room makes her an intriguing prospect for teams to pick at the back end of the draft, including the league's top teams who are looking for specialists.

Nye's shooting ability, along with her 6-foot frame, makes her a great fit for today's WNBA, where three-and-D players have become more prevalent than ever. If she can maintain her shooting touch into the WNBA world, she might find herself on the court for the New York Liberty far sooner than expected if New York selects her at the end of the draft.

Alyssa Ustby joins the Liberty to learn from a WNBA legend

Alyssa Ustby didn't stuff the stat sheet for what was an extremely balanced North Carolina team this season, but she emerged as the leader for the Tarheels as they navigated through the ACC. Ironically, one of the comparisons given to Ustby by WNBA experts is a much more raw version of Breanna Stewart because of her ability to score from all three levels and her rebounding talent.

The New York Liberty would be a tremendous fit for Ustby, giving her the chance to learn from Stewart, who represents the peak of what Ustby could be as a pro. Because the Liberty have veterans up and down their roster that will take up the bulk of the team's minutes, Alyssa Ustby might be better served just being around proven WNBA talent and learning as much as she can.

Regardless of who is available at the end of the draft, the New York Liberty have shown the ability to identify and draft talented players. However, head coach Sandy Brondello and the rest of the coaching staff need to keep in mind the future in mind and not forget to include their 2025 draft pick in the mix, molding them into a player who could contribute to a perrenial contender.

