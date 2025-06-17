WNBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Ladder Race 2025: Caitlin Clark returns to the Top 5 (Week 5)

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever is back in this week's WNBA MVP ladder race after returning from a five-game absence. Clark made an instant impact, helping the Fever hand the defending champions New York Liberty their first loss of the campaign.

A'ja Wilson slipped in the rankings due to injury, while Breanna Stewart is no longer part of the top five after making her debut last week. Allisha Gray, Satou Sabally and Napheesa Collier all remained in this week's ladder race after another consistent string of performances.

Let's look at this week's WNBA MVP power rankings.

2025 WNBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Ladder Race - Week 5

#5 - A'ja Wilson | Forward | Las Vegas Aces

A'ja Wilson | Forward | Las Vegas Aces (Photo: IMAGN)

Week 4 Ranking - No. 2

Games Played (Week 5) - 1 GP (0 W, 1 L)

Average (Week 5) - 13.0 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 5.0 APG, 2.0 SPG, 4.0 BPG

Average (Season) - 20.9 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 4.0 APG, 2.0 SPG, 2.6 BPG

A'ja Wilson suffered a concussion in the Las Vegas Aces' loss to the LA Sparks early last week. She missed the next two games and has not been cleared by the WNBA's concussion protocol.

It has been a down campaign for the reigning WNBA MVP, with the Aces struggling again early in the season, just like last year. If she continues to miss games in Week 6, she'll be off in the next ladder race rankings.

#4 - Satou Sabally | Forward | Phoenix Mercury

Satou Sabally | Forward | Phoenix Mercury (Photo: IMAGN)

Week 4 Ranking - No. 3

Games Played (Week 5) - 2 GP (2 W, 0 L)

Average (Week 5) - 21.0 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 2.5 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.5 BPG

Average (Season) - 20.6 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 2.9 APG, 1.6 SPG, 0.6 BPG

Satou Sabally continues to impress in her first season in Phoenix, leading the Mercury to a 2-0 record last week. Sabally is having the best year of her career so far, and her team is among the best in the WNBA at 8-4.

The only reason she dropped one spot in the MVP rankings is because of how impactful Caitlin Clark's return to the Indiana Fever was. Sabally should gain ground if she continues her fantastic maiden season in The Valley.

#3 - Caitlin Clark | Guard | Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark | Guard | Indiana Fever (Photo: IMAGN)

Week 4 Ranking - NR

Games Played (Week 5) - 1 GP (1 W, 0 L)

Average (Week 5) - 32.0 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 9.0 APG, 1.0 SPG, 2.0 BPG

Average (Season) - 21.6 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 9.2 APG, 1.2 SPG, 1.2 BPG

Despite missing the last five games due to a quad injury, Caitlin Clark remained second in the WNBA MVP odds. Clark returned over the weekend against the New York Liberty and completely took over the game, especially in the first half.

The Indiana Fever superstar landed at number three because she was the main reason why the defending champions are no longer undefeated. It was a huge win for a Fever team with a lot of aspirations this season.

#2 - Allisha Gray | Guard | Atlanta Dream

Allisha Gray | Guard | Atlanta Dream (Photo: IMAGN)

Week 4 Ranking - No. 4

Games Played (Week 5) - 3 GP (3 W, 0 L)

Average (Week 5) - 23.3 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 4.3 APG, 1.7 SPG, 0.7 BPG

Average (Season) - 21.0 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 4.5 APG, 1.2 SPG, 0.5 BPG

Allisha Gray had a bounce-back week for the Atlanta Dream, leading her team to a 3-0 stretch. Gray was phenomenal for the Dream, averaging 23.3 points per game, including a 32-point explosion in the dominant 89-56 win over the Washington Mystics.

The 30-year-old lefty is the main reason why Atlanta has the third-best record in the WNBA at 8-3. There were plenty of expectations for the Dream after signing Brittney Griner in free agency, but it was Gray who stepped up her game.

#1 - Napheesa Collier | Forward | Minnesota Lynx

Napheesa Collier | Forward | Minnesota Lynx (Photo: IMAGN)

Week 4 Ranking - No. 1

Games Played (Week 5) - 2 GP (1 W, 1 L)

Average (Week 5) - 28.5 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 5.5 APG, 1.0 SPG, 2.5 BPG

Average (Season) - 26.1 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 3.9 APG, 2.0 SPG, 1.6 BPG

Despite the Minnesota Lynx suffering their first loss of the season against the Seattle Storm last week, Napheesa Collier remained unfazed in the WNBA MVP rankings. Collier is still the heavy favorite to win the award this season, and it would take a monumental leap for Caitlin Clark and Allisha Gray to catch her.

The Lynx superstar is leading the league in points per game at 26.1 while also providing elite defense. She has been on a mission since Minnesota fell short in last year's WNBA Finals against the New York Liberty.

