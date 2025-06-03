Three weeks into the 2025 WNBA season, Janelle Salaun and this year's rookie class has shown that they are ready to contribute right out of the gate. After Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese led the way for first year players in 2024, young stars have started to leave their mark on the league. As they earn larger roles, rookies around the league are putting their best foot forward.

There were players in this year's draft class that experts believed would be impactful WNBA players immediately. However, with Olivia Miles foregoing the draft, they questioned just how many bona-fide stars are in it.

Here are our WNBA Rookie of the Year rankings after the third week of the season, with No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers continuing to lead the way.

#1 Paige Bueckers (Dallas Wings)

WNBA: Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky - Source: Imagn

Paige Bueckers was expected to be Arike Ogunbowale's protégé in the Wings' backcourt, learning from the four-time All-Star as she settles into the WNBA. Even though she entered the professional landscape with high expectations, Bueckers has delivered. Her playmaking, as well as her scoring, have been a big plus for Dallas, even if it hasn't translated to wins just yet.

#2 Kiki Iriafen (Washington Mystics)

WNBA: Indiana Fever at Washington Mystics - Source: Imagn

Brittney Sykes remains the Washington Mystics' primary scorer, but Kiki Iriafen has emerged as the team's primary interior threat. Her rebounding isn't as prolific as Reese's was last season, but the former USC Trojan is averaging a double-double. She is in the top five of the league already as a rebounder, dominating the glass three weeks into the season.

#3 Sonia Citron (Washington Mystics)

WNBA: New York Liberty at Washington Mystics - Source: Imagn

At this point in the season, the Rookie of the Year award is Bueckers' to lose. However, if she falters, Sonia Citron and Iriafen would be the front-runners. The former Notre Dame player is one of the best shooters in the class so far, joined by Salaun. The one hole in Sykes' game is her inefficiency from deep, but Citron has provided enough shooting to give the Mystics backcourt balance.

#4 Janelle Salaun (Golden State Valkyries)

WNBA: Golden State Valkyries at New York Liberty - Source: Imagn

In their first year of existence in the WNBA, the Golden State Valkyries are not expected to do much in 2025. However, Janelle Salaun's scoring and shooting have fans excited to see what the future holds. Her 12 points and 7.4 rebounds per game lead the team six games into the season. Golden State's future is unknown, but if Salaun's start is sustainable, she could be a significant piece moving forward.

#5 Monique Akoa Makani (Phoenix Mercury)

WNBA: Phoenix Mercury at Los Angeles Sparks - Source: Imagn

Monique Akoa Makani continues to impress after going undrafted. The 24-year-old has scored at least 10 points in five of the Mercury's seven games this season. After Phoenix lost Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner last offseason, Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally replace them.

Other than them, Akoa Makani has stepped up as a rookie, averaging 9.7 points per game for one of the league's best teams. She and Salaun have surprised so far this season, two of the more underrated first-year players heading into the season.

