WNBA Trade Deadline: 3 players Indiana Fever could trade to upgrade roster around Caitlin Clark feat. Damiris Dantas

The Indiana Fever reshaped their roster around Caitlin Clark this past offseason, adding key pieces to boost their firepower. The front office made it clear that the goal isn’t just long-term development - the team is built to compete now.As the 2025 WNBA season reaches its business end, the Minnesota Lynx and New York Liberty have established themselves as title favorites. Close behind are the Phoenix Mercury and Atlanta Dream, while the Fever have proven they can go toe-to-toe with any team on any given night.Indiana’s statement win over the Liberty earlier in the season, along with their Commissioner’s Cup triumph against the Lynx, even without Caitlin Clark, has shown the team’s potential. Still, if the Fever hope to make a serious push toward championship contention, adding a few more impactful pieces could give them the edge they need.Of course, everything hinges on Clark’s health and her ability to bounce back from her recent injury in top form. If she returns at full strength, the Fever have several tradeable assets they could use to strengthen the roster even further.Here’s a look at three players the Indiana Fever could consider using as trade chips ahead of the August 7 WNBA trade deadline.3 players Indiana Fever could trade before deadline1. Damiris DantasDamiris Dantas, currently on a two-year, $197,100 contract, has mysteriously slipped out of the Indiana Fever’s rotation. On Sunday against the Chicago Sky, the 6-foot-4 Brazilian center was once again handed a DNP (Did Not Play) by head coach Stephanie White.Despite her limited role, Dantas possesses a skill set that could be highly appealing to other teams. With her size, she’s a strong presence in the paint and on the boards, while also being capable of stretching the floor as a streaky 3-point shooter.She showcased her full potential during the FIBA AmeriCup, where she dominated the competition and led all players in scoring, averaging 21.4 points per game. Meanwhile, this season with the Fever, Dantas is averaging 4.6 points and 2.5 rebounds in just 12.3 minutes per game. With more consistent playing time, she could become a valuable contributor elsewhere.2. Brianna TurnerBrianna Turner joined the Fever in the offseason on a one-year, $85,000 deal, with expectations that her size and defensive prowess would bolster the team's frontcourt depth. However, the former Chicago Sky forward has largely been relegated to the bench and hasn’t found a consistent role in coach White’s rotation.Turner has logged 12 DNPs (Did Not Play) this season and is averaging just 4.0 minutes per game when she does see the floor. It's become increasingly clear that she’s not part of the team's current plans and the Fever’s front office may explore trade options to send her elsewhere in exchange for a more impactful rotational piece.3. Sydney ColsonLike Turner, Sydney Colson also signed with the Fever during the offseason, agreeing to a one-year, $90,000 deal. While her veteran leadership and championship experience bring valuable intangibles to the locker room, her on-court production has fallen short of expectations.The two-time WNBA champion is averaging just 2.4 points per game and shooting a low 25.0% from 3-point range. Given her limited impact offensively, the Fever front office may consider exploring trade opportunities involving Colson to acquire a more impactful contributor for their playoff push.