10 best Astra post-plants on Sunset in Valorant

Valorant developers finally introduced us to a new map, Sunset, alongside the release of Episode 7 Act 2. Its release stirred the community with a unique design and classic layout of two spike sites. So far, players have been trying their own set of team compositions and strategies to win matches.

While it’s quite early to predict which Controllers will thrive on Sunset, there are several opportunities for Astra to outshine other Valorant Agents with her post-plant potential. She always got the upper hand in handling post-plant scenarios with her Gravity Well. This article covers the 10 best Astra post-plant locations.

Best Astra post-plant locations on Sunset in Valorant

Mastering Astra is definitely not a piece of cake for any Valorant player. One of her abilities, Gravity Well is one of the strongest in the game, preventing enemy defenders from defusing a spike. Players must place their stars a little bit away from the spike properly to deny the defuse. If the star isn’t placed correctly, players can still defuse it while getting trapped in the Well.

Here are some of the best post-plant locations for Astra:

A couple of locations in the A-Site of Sunset in Valorant are effective for post-plant Astra plays.

1) A-Main Plant

A-Main after plant star on Sunset (Image via Riot Games)

As there’s not much space in the A-Main area, Attackers can still plant on the edge of the site. It’s visible from A-Main, and if they want to go for a rotation and outplay their adversaries, this plant is also visible from A-Elbow.

2) A-Elbow Plant

A-Elbow after plant star (Image via Riot Games)

A-Elbow is a strong position to hold after plant. Attackers can plant the spike in front of the green box and wait for their enemy to start defusing it.

3) A-Site Safe Plant

A-Site safe location after plant star (Image via Riot Games)

After getting into a tight situation, Attackers can plant the bomb behind the grey box, safe from the enemy sights. After planting, Astra can place herself in the A-Alley or A-Elbow, based on the circumstance.

4) A-Link Plant

A-Link after plant star on Sunset (Image via Riot Games)

After entering the A-site, Attackers can plant in the corner near the double box. This plant is visible from the A-Link position. Astra players can place a star near the spike and wait in A-Link for the defenders to start defusing the spike.

5) A-Alley Plant

A-Alley after plant star on Sunset (Image via Riot Games)

Holding the A-Alley location is also very advantageous for the Attackers in an after-plant scenario. Attackers can attempt this plant if they have the info about any upcoming flanks from the defenders, which is likely to happen from A-Main or A-Elbow. After planting the spike, Astra players can place a star and act accordingly.

In B-Site of Sunset in Valorant, there are some default locations where Astra can play post-plant scenarios:

6) B-Main Plant

B-Main after plant star on Sunset (Image via Riot Games)

This plant is just a simple B-Main plant, also visible from the B-Market if Attackers wish to go for a big rotation to outplay their adversaries. Astra can place herself in the B-Main or B-Market position, place a star near the spike, and wait to use Gravity Well to deny the plant.

7) B-Main Alternate Plant

B-Main alternate after plant star on Sunset (Image via Riot Games)

Attackers can plant on the staircase of the B-Site, which is open from the B-Main position. Astra can hold the B-Main position after placing a star in the staircase.

8) B-Market Plant

B-Market after plant star on Sunset (Image via Riot Games)

This plant is exclusively for Attackers holding the B-Market angle. Astra can take a safe position in the B-Market after placing the star properly near the spike.

9) B-Boba Plant

B-Boba after plant star (Image via Riot Games)

B-Boba is also in a strong position to play for Astra players in an after-plant scenario. They can place a star near the spike and wait for her adversaries’ defuse attempt.

10) B-Boba Alternate Plant

B-Boba alternate after plant star (Image via Riot Games)

There is an alternate plant position for B-Boba. Attackers can plant the spike on the second staircase, visible from the left side of the B-Boba.

Players must remember that in an after-plant scenario, these are some of the fundamental positions they can hold by playing as Astra in Valorant. However, during serious engagements or tight situations, they can plant the spike wherever they want to, depending on the context.

For more Astra guides on Sunset of Valorant, Stay tuned on the page of Sportskeeda.