Riot Games introduced Premier mode to foster a more competitive and organized environment within Valorant. Offering structured weekly matches on designated maps provides players with a consistent competitive experience and a clear pathway for team advancement. Moreover, Premier mode creates a bridge between the gaming world and professional esports.
It aims to entice players with the opportunity to compete on a global stage and be a part of Valorant's evolving esports ecosystem.
With Valorant's surging popularity in the esports and gaming community, selecting a unique team name is important. A team name embodies the identity of your squad, creating a recognizable presence within the gaming community. It not only establishes the atmosphere for your gaming sessions but also fosters camaraderie among team members, promoting a sense of belonging and unity.
A well-chosen team name can also capture the spirit and aspirations of your team, setting the tone for your competitive journey. Keeping that in mind, we've compiled a list of the best Premier team names for Valorant.
Collection of team names for Premier in Valorant
Whether you're a team of competitive players aiming to climb the Premier divisions or a group of friends out to have fun, your chosen team name reflects your identity in Valorant. It is a creative canvas for you to paint your aspirations, values, and gaming philosophy, forging a strong bond among your team members as you embark on your Premier mode journey.
The team names featured in the following list encompass a wide spectrum of meanings and inspirations. From names rooted in anime and video game references to popular internet memes and other facets of pop culture, there's something for you. Here are the 100 best Valorant team names for Premier:
- Shinobi Shadows
- Saiyan Strikers
- Avatar Assassins
- Meme Machines
- Team Rocket Recruits
- Gotham Guardians
- 007 Secret Agents
- 100 Police
- Bepop Cowboys
- Donkey Kong Krew
- Kill Bill Killers
- Pokemon Platoon
- Looney Toonies
- Smurfs Squad
- Pikachu's Protectors
- Mecha Masters
- Hokage Heroes
- Lara Croft's Simps
- Wakka Wakka Warriors
- Gandalf Sons & Co.
- Shinigamis
- Patronum Pack
- Roman Think Tank
- Rubber Room Rats
- Power Platypuses
- Scarlet Spiders
- 2099 Aces
- Clone Clan
- J. Jonah Jamesons
- Peekerman 2099
- V12 Valors
- Red Tifosi
- OP-ologizers
- Speed Dial Snipers
- Brofist Brigade
- Nine-Year-Olds
- Pirate Plunderers
- Alchemist Alphas
- Gun Gun Gunners
- Kill la Kill Killers
- Espada Order
- Tetris Tactics
- Super Spike Bros
- Team Half-Life
- Pac-Man Pack
- Valorant Leakers
- Skull Emojis
- Inception Insurgents
- Tenet Time Gaming
- Prestige Protégés
- Matrix Magnums
- John Wick Dogs
- Pulp Headshots
- Ana de Army
- Bulletproof Monks
- Godfather Squad
- Social Fragwork
- Patrick Gentlemen
- Black Hawk Battalion
- Top Gunners
- Team 3000
- Phantom Dinks
- Vanguard Antics
- Mid Wallers
- CtrlFreaks
- Aim Lab Scientists
- Flankin Five
- Burger Royals
- Whopper Warriors
- McDom Kings
- Fry Fry Fires
- 1989 Aces
- Bad Dreams Brigade
- God Hand Gunners
- Femto Five
- Canute's Court
- Akuma Assassins
- Gun Devil Guns
- Premier Kill Contract
- Fiend Friends
- Targaryen Titans
- Muggle Moguls
- Ghibli Gamers
- Valor Ventures
- Breaking Bots
- 8-Bit Bots
- Stranger Dangers
- Sith Slingers
- Mando Mercs
- Punisher Pack
- Pistol Packin' Pros
- Ballistic Brotherhood
- Magnum Mavericks
- Burpee Brigade
- Muscle Monarchs
- Swole Control
- Flank Franks
- Barbell Bandits
- Doge Disciples
- Rickroll Rollers
