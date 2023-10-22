Riot Games introduced Premier mode to foster a more competitive and organized environment within Valorant. Offering structured weekly matches on designated maps provides players with a consistent competitive experience and a clear pathway for team advancement. Moreover, Premier mode creates a bridge between the gaming world and professional esports.

It aims to entice players with the opportunity to compete on a global stage and be a part of Valorant's evolving esports ecosystem.

With Valorant's surging popularity in the esports and gaming community, selecting a unique team name is important. A team name embodies the identity of your squad, creating a recognizable presence within the gaming community. It not only establishes the atmosphere for your gaming sessions but also fosters camaraderie among team members, promoting a sense of belonging and unity.

A well-chosen team name can also capture the spirit and aspirations of your team, setting the tone for your competitive journey. Keeping that in mind, we've compiled a list of the best Premier team names for Valorant.

Collection of team names for Premier in Valorant

Whether you're a team of competitive players aiming to climb the Premier divisions or a group of friends out to have fun, your chosen team name reflects your identity in Valorant. It is a creative canvas for you to paint your aspirations, values, and gaming philosophy, forging a strong bond among your team members as you embark on your Premier mode journey.

The team names featured in the following list encompass a wide spectrum of meanings and inspirations. From names rooted in anime and video game references to popular internet memes and other facets of pop culture, there's something for you. Here are the 100 best Valorant team names for Premier:

Shinobi Shadows

Saiyan Strikers

Avatar Assassins

Meme Machines

Team Rocket Recruits

Gotham Guardians

007 Secret Agents

100 Police

Bepop Cowboys

Donkey Kong Krew

Kill Bill Killers

Pokemon Platoon

Looney Toonies

Smurfs Squad

Pikachu's Protectors

Mecha Masters

Hokage Heroes

Lara Croft's Simps

Wakka Wakka Warriors

Gandalf Sons & Co.

Shinigamis

Patronum Pack

Roman Think Tank

Rubber Room Rats

Power Platypuses

Scarlet Spiders

2099 Aces

Clone Clan

J. Jonah Jamesons

Peekerman 2099

V12 Valors

Red Tifosi

OP-ologizers

Speed Dial Snipers

Brofist Brigade

Nine-Year-Olds

Pirate Plunderers

Alchemist Alphas

Gun Gun Gunners

Kill la Kill Killers

Espada Order

Tetris Tactics

Super Spike Bros

Team Half-Life

Pac-Man Pack

Valorant Leakers

Skull Emojis

Inception Insurgents

Tenet Time Gaming

Prestige Protégés

Matrix Magnums

John Wick Dogs

Pulp Headshots

Ana de Army

Bulletproof Monks

Godfather Squad

Social Fragwork

Patrick Gentlemen

Black Hawk Battalion

Top Gunners

Team 3000

Phantom Dinks

Vanguard Antics

Mid Wallers

CtrlFreaks

Aim Lab Scientists

Flankin Five

Burger Royals

Whopper Warriors

McDom Kings

Fry Fry Fires

1989 Aces

Bad Dreams Brigade

God Hand Gunners

Femto Five

Canute's Court

Akuma Assassins

Gun Devil Guns

Premier Kill Contract

Fiend Friends

Targaryen Titans

Muggle Moguls

Ghibli Gamers

Valor Ventures

Breaking Bots

8-Bit Bots

Stranger Dangers

Sith Slingers

Mando Mercs

Punisher Pack

Pistol Packin' Pros

Ballistic Brotherhood

Magnum Mavericks

Burpee Brigade

Muscle Monarchs

Swole Control

Flank Franks

Barbell Bandits

Doge Disciples

Rickroll Rollers

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on Valorant.