100 Thieves vs FaZe: VCT NA LCQ - Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

After a one-sided win against Cloud9, 100 Thieves will face FaZe Clan in VCT LCQ's Lower Bracket Finals. The winner will have to defeat The Guard in the NA LCQ Finals for a ticket to Valorant Champions 2022.

At the moment, the competition in NA's LCQ is heated, with teams fighting for the last chance to enter this year's ultimate official event. While The Guard has proven their tremendous form by remaining undefeated in the LCQ so far, 100 Thieves and FaZe have showcased formidable plays as well.

With three of the best teams remaining, NA's VCT LCQ will be a treat for fans who love unpredictable Valorant plays.

FaZe has some of the best pro-players on their team and is definitely a force to be reckoned with. On the other hand, 100 Thieves hasshowcased top-notch performances throughout the LCQ so far.

100 Thieves vs FaZe: Who will win the VCT LCQ 2022 Lower Bracket Finals match?

100 Thieves and FaZe are massively popular and successful esports organizations in the Valorant community. Players on both teams have garnered praise for their strategic gameplay during VCT LCQ.

As successful as they have been in LCQ, neither team has garnered enough circuit points to gain direct entry to the prestigious Valorant Champions. The VCT LCQ will provide only one team from the North American region with a much sought-after wildcard to VCT 2022. The winner of the Lower Bracket Finals will face The Guard for the final test.

Predictions

100 Thieves had a rough run in both VCT Stage 1 and 2, placing last in Stage 1. On the other hand, FaZe couldn't participate in Stage 1, but placed third in VCT Stage 2. This gives FaZe an upper hand in the upcoming match, considering recent strategies and form.

However, the results could still go either way. 100 Thieves has displayed their full potential in the LCQ so far and haven't been defeated since the Upper Semifinals match against FaZe. 100 Thieves defeated the Sentinels and Cloud9 in back-to-back matches, with superior strategies and coordination.

Head-to-head

A head-to-head comparison shows that both teams are on more or less the same level. FaZe defeated 100 Thieves three times in their VCT career and lost to them two times. When taking unofficial tournaments into consideration, FaZe has the upper hand, winning a total of five times against 100 Thieves. On the other hand, 100 Thieves has won two matches.

Head-to-head comparison of 100 Thieves and FaZe (Image via Vlr.gg)

Since both rosters underwent renovations before VCT Stage 2, the head-to-head comparison can't provide a complete picture.

Recent results

FaZe previously defeated 100 Thieves in the Upper Bracket Semifinals, pushing the latter to Lower Bracket. This may hint at FaZe having a slight upper hand, but 100 Thieves did put up a tough fight during the match.

Although FaZe failed to execute their A-game against The Guard after a couple of successful Upper Bracket matches, 100 Thieves has managed to stay in the competition by conquering the Lower Bracket Knockout matches.

Based on recent results, both teams seem to be on even footing, and it's difficult to predict a clear winner.

Potential lineup

FaZe Clan

Andrej "babybay" Francisty (IGL)

Xavier "flyuh" Carlson

Quan "dicey" Tran

Phat "supamen" Le

Kevin "poised" Ngo

100 Thieves

Peter "Asuna" Mazuryk

Derrek "Derrek" Ha

Brenden "stellar" McGrath (IGL)

William "Will" Cheng

Sean "bang" Bezerra

Interestingly, dicey was a part of the 100 Thieves roster before joining FaZe in January 2022.

Where to watch

Fans can watch 100 Thieves face off against FaZe Clan on August 13 at 1:00 pm PT or August 14 at 1:30 am IST. The matches, played in a best-of-three format, will be streamed live on Valorant Esports' official YouTube and Twitch channels. Additionally, fans can also tune in to a streamer's watch party.

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win the Lower Bracket Finals match in VCT LCQ 2022? 100 Thieves FaZe Clan 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish