100 Thieves vs Fnatic: VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul — Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The third day of the year-end tournament, VCT Champions 2022, is about to start with four teams facing their first group (C) matches and two winning teams from Group B battling for a direct spot in the Playoffs.

Group C includes four of the best names on the VCT circuit: Fnatic, 100 Thieves, DRX, and Furia. They're expected to put up a good fight against one another in their opening matches of the Champions 2022.

All of today's matchups will undoubtedly be entertaining to watch. However, Fnatic's series against 100 Thieves will steal much of the limelight. While the former features one of the best Valorant rosters from EMEA, 100T showed incredible promise in the Last Chance Qualifiers, winning many hearts.

This article will predict the outcome of today's clash that pits one of EMEA's finest against one of North America's favorites, based on recent results, head-to-head, and more.

100 Thieves vs Fnatic: Who will win today's group C match in VCT Champions 2022?

As fans know, both teams are incredibly promising and have showcased their best in recent matches. Then again, Fnatic's track record has been great in the VCT 2022, unlike 100 Thieves.

However, 100T's current roster is stronger than ever, with Asuna and Derrek in their prime. They can give Fnatic a hard time in the upcoming match.

That said, Fnatic's roster features one of the best in-game leaders, Boaster, and the young black horse beast, Alfajer. Hence, fans are definitely in for a nail-biting competitive matchup.

According to recent updates, four players and two coaches of 100 Thieves have tested positive for COVID-19 and are recovering from the same. They will appear for the matches from special isolation facilities instead of the venue.

Their health conditions could impact 100 Thieves in today's match, but the team is expected to stand strong for the most important tournament of the year.

Predictions

The outcome of this matchup seems quite unpredictable.

100 Thieves is a considerably strong contender who showcased incredible discipline and great strategies against some of North America's best teams in the Last Chance Qualifiers.

Fnatic dominated the EMEA Challengers and appeared in both Masters events of VCT 2022. Having appeared for two international LAN events this year, they have a slight edge in experience over 100 Thieves and should take the win here.

However, the latter is also capable of pulling off the unexpected.

Head-to-head

Fnatic and 100 Thieves have never encountered each other in their VCT journies.

Recent results

Fnatic placed third in the EMEA Challengers Stage 1, heading to Masters Reykjavik. However, they couldn't perform as well as expected in Reykjavik.

The team returned to participate in the EMEA Challengers Stage 2, placed first, and qualified for the Masters Copenhagen. This time, the renovated roster placed fourth, a notable upgrade from their performance in Reykjavik.

100 Thieves couldn't showcase its best in either North American Challengers stages. Hence, the Stellar-led team didn't appear for any Masters event this year.

However, they went on to defeat some of the most challenging teams like FaZe, Sentinels, and The Guard to secure the first spot in the Last Chance Qualifiers, thus grabbing a ticket to Istanbul.

Considering the recent results, Fnatic's overall performance was better than 100 Thieves, giving the Boaster-led team a noticeable upper hand at the VCT Champions 2022.

Potential lineups

Fnatic

Jake "Boaster" Howlett

James "Mistic" Orfila

Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev

Enzo "Enzo" Mestari

Emir Ali "Alfajer" Beder

100 Thieves

Peter "Asuna" Mazuryk

Derrek "Derrek" Ha

Brenden "stellar" McGrath (IGL)

William "Will" Cheng

Sean "bang" Bezerra

Where to watch

Fans worldwide can watch the game between Fnatic and 100 Thieves live on YouTube, Twitch, and valorantesports.com on September 2. It starts right after DRX's matchup with Furia concludes at 8:00 am PDT/5:00 pm CEST/8:30 pm IST.

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win the second group C stage match in VCT Champions 2022? Fnatic 100 Thieves 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer